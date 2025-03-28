Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov Accused of Pressuring Officials on Public Tenders

Politics | March 28, 2025, Friday // 12:30
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party, has been formally charged with threatening Alexander Yolovski, the former Minister of e-Government of Bulgaria. The accusation relates to actions involving public procurement, and Petkov has been set a "cash bail" of 10,000 leva, although he has expressed intentions to challenge this decision. After being informed of the charge, Petkov stated that he did not understand the nature of the accusation, which he described as absurd and fabricated.

The charge follows a series of events tied to allegations of interference with public procurement processes. Former Minister Yolovski testified that both Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov, a former colleague from the same party, exerted undue pressure on him to influence tenders in violation of the law. Yolovski claimed that Petkov had aggressively told him to coordinate all his actions with Bozhanov, including important strategic decisions and public procurement processes. Petkov allegedly warned Yolovski that failing to comply would have negative professional and personal consequences.

Petkov's lawyer has called the entire situation a "theatrical scenario" and a fabrication, specifically pointing to Delyan Peevski as part of a "dirty machine" trying to intimidate him. Petkov reiterated that he had no understanding of the charges, calling them a baseless attempt to discredit him. He has also linked this case to ongoing political tensions involving Peevski and claims that these accusations are part of a wider strategy to undermine him.

Additionally, Bozhidar Bozhanov, another figure from the "We Continue the Change" party, commented on Boyko Borissov’s role in current political dynamics. Bozhanov accused Borissov of rewriting history by governing alongside parties that had previously rejected him as prime minister. According to Bozhanov, Borissov walked away from negotiations when it became clear he had to distance himself from Peevski and agree to measures limiting his influence. Bozhanov added that Borissov's failure to engage in talks had ultimately led to the termination of those negotiations.

In a broader political context, Bozhanov emphasized that "We Continue the Change" would not support the no-confidence motion put forward by "Revival" against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. He stated that the parliamentary group was focused on its own approach to governing and was not aligned with the opposition’s stance on foreign policy issues.

