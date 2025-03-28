European Public Prosecutor’s Office Suspends Bulgarian Prosecutor Over Integrity Concerns

Bulgaria: European Public Prosecutor’s Office Suspends Bulgarian Prosecutor Over Integrity Concerns

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg has suspended Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, citing the need to safeguard the integrity of its investigations. The decision, described as the strictest measure against any perceived or actual risk of compromising the investigations, was announced late last night. However, EPPO emphasized that Georgieva’s suspension will not influence the outcome of an ongoing administrative investigation.

In a statement, the institution led by Laura Kövesi confirmed that it has taken all necessary internal measures but declined to provide further details at this stage. The office also stated that it will not give interviews on the matter and will release updates as necessary. According to reports from BNT, the announcement was selectively sent to certain Bulgarian media outlets but has not appeared on EPPO's official website or social media channels.

The suspension follows an earlier revelation that Georgieva was under administrative investigation by other European prosecutors. Responding to the situation, she alleged that she felt threatened by Delyan Peevski, claiming that the inquiry was connected to her decision to recuse herself from the Chiren gas storage expansion case.

Shortly after her comments, Peevski reacted by stating that he would be referring Georgieva to the prosecutor’s office. In an interview with "24 Chasa," Georgieva alleged that the leader of DPS-New Beginning had sought 20 million leva from subcontractors involved in the Chiren project, which was under scrutiny by EPPO.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn additional controversy. Earlier this week, Bulgartransgaz's executive director, Vladimir Malinov, was expected to be indicted but was instead hospitalized. The developments have been accompanied by an apparent smear campaign against Georgieva, including the release of a secret video recording in which she is allegedly discussing her appointment to EPPO with Petyo Petrov-"Pepi Evroto".

