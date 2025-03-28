Six Russian Tourists Die as Submarine Sinks Near Egypt’s Hurghada

Six Russian tourists lost their lives on Thursday when a submarine carrying passengers on an underwater excursion near Hurghada, Egypt, sank. According to local officials, the vessel, operated by Sindbad Submarines, was on a scheduled tour to observe coral reefs when it crashed approximately one kilometer from the shore around 10 a.m.

The submarine had 45 passengers on board, including tourists from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, as well as five Egyptian crew members. While most passengers were successfully evacuated, the Russian consulate confirmed that the deceased were all Russian nationals. Four more Russian tourists were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units at local hospitals. The other non-Russian passengers were rescued and taken to nearby hotels and medical facilities.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, questioning the vessel’s crew. The governor of the Red Sea region, Major General Amr Hanafy, stated that the submarine had a valid operating license and that its crew leader possessed the necessary scientific certifications. The incident occurred under stable weather conditions, with clear skies, temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), and winds below 10 kph.

Sindbad Submarines, a company specializing in underwater tourism, operates two submarines, each capable of carrying 44 passengers along with two pilots. The vessels are designed for excursions to depths of up to 25 meters, allowing tourists to observe marine life through large windows. The company’s website states that their submarines are equipped with oxygen masks, life vests, and emergency safety equipment and can withstand pressures at depths of up to 75 meters.

Local authorities released a video showing the governor visiting hospitals and speaking with survivors, some wrapped in emergency blankets and others resting in hospital beds. The incident comes amid Egypt’s ongoing efforts to attract tourists, with the tourism sector remaining a key pillar of the country’s economy.

This accident follows a similar maritime tragedy in November when a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea due to rough sea conditions, leaving at least 16 people missing.