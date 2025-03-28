Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update

Society | March 28, 2025, Friday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update

Google Street View cars are returning to Bulgarian roads in the spring of 2025, with their work continuing through the end of the year. Over the next few months, the cars will travel more than 15,000 kilometers to capture updated images of streets, landmarks, and key infrastructure in various cities. Among the locations to be covered are Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Vratsa, Panagyurishte, Silistra, and several others. This initiative is part of Google’s global commitment to providing the most accurate and up-to-date mapping information.

Street View plays a vital role in helping users navigate, plan trips, and explore new places virtually. The updated images will allow for 360-degree views of important roads, natural landmarks, and cultural sites, including areas like the Seven Rila Lakes and the Belogradchik Rocks. This technology provides an easy way for users to experience destinations from home and plan their travels, even to hard-to-reach places.

The cars' route this year will cover a diverse range of terrains, from coastal areas to mountainous regions, ensuring that different types of infrastructure and landscapes are represented. The cities scheduled for updates include Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Vratsa, Dobrich, Silistra, Targovishte, Dupnitsa, Panagyurishte, Pernik, Kavarna, Elena, Isperih, Dulovo, Provadia, and Slivnitsa, among others.

Updating imagery is crucial as infrastructure evolves, with new roads, neighborhoods, and public spaces being developed. These updates help users find addresses, navigate roads, and assess conditions before their travels. Street View also serves as a valuable tool for tourism, education, and businesses.

Google emphasizes privacy during this process. All faces and license plates captured in the images are automatically blurred to protect individuals' identities. Users can request further blurring of specific details, such as homes or vehicles, through the “Report a problem” feature on Google Maps.

Google Street View, which is available in over 100 countries, offers more than 280 billion images worldwide, helping people explore their surroundings, plan trips, and revisit past locations with just a few clicks.

More information in Bulgarian can be found at: Street View, and an up-to-date list of Bulgarian cities planned for filming HERE.

