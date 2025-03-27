Bulgaria Proposes Multinational Maritime Center to Secure Black Sea Shipping

Bulgaria has proposed hosting a multinational maritime center to ensure the safety of shipping in the western part of the Black Sea. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made this announcement after attending the "Peace and Security for Ukraine" summit in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Bulgarian proposal includes the establishment of a multinational headquarters to set guidelines for shipping and conduct monitoring of critical infrastructure and potential hostile actions by air and sea in the Black Sea region.

The summit brought together leaders from over 30 countries, and the central focus was ensuring continued support for Ukraine, both military and civilian, as it seeks a strong position in peace negotiations. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized the significance of regional cooperation, referencing the joint mine action efforts involving Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey, which have contributed to restoring commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Zhelyazkov highlighted how such cooperation is essential for both regional and global security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns over Russia's stance on peace, stating that Russia is not interested in genuine negotiations but seeks to prolong the conflict while expanding its territories. Zelensky reinforced the need for more sanctions against Russia and further aid to Ukraine. Similarly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that now is not the time to lift sanctions and underlined the importance of applying increased pressure on Russia to bring it to the negotiating table.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed skepticism about Russia’s intentions, noting that Moscow continues to add new demands after every negotiation round, which suggests a lack of interest in real peace. Meanwhile, French President Macron reiterated that the proposed supporting forces would not serve as peacekeepers or engage in combat. Instead, these forces would be stationed in strategic locations within Ukraine, contingent on a peace agreement. He emphasized the importance of securing a peace deal for Ukraine and stated that the European countries involved must be prepared for the possibility that the U.S. may not support the deployment.

At the summit, Macron also discussed the future of peacekeeping in Ukraine, including potential international oversight to monitor a ceasefire. However, Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, strongly opposed the idea, arguing that the European peacekeeping mission was, in essence, a military intervention, which could escalate tensions between NATO and Russia.