France and Britain Push Forward with Ukraine Troop Deployment Plans

France and Britain are pushing forward with plans to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a broader effort to secure a future peace agreement with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron announced following a high-level summit in Paris. He confirmed that while the proposal has support from some European nations, it is not universally backed. However, Macron emphasized that unanimous approval is not required for the mission to proceed.

The coalition, spearheaded by France and the United Kingdom, has been working for weeks on a strategy to send thousands of troops to Ukraine, aiming to serve as a deterrent against renewed Russian aggression. Macron stated that military officials from France, Britain, and Ukraine will work together to determine deployment locations and force size to ensure its credibility.

The proposed force is expected to be stationed away from the front lines, potentially in key cities or strategic bases. One of the options under discussion involves placing European peacekeeping forces along the Dnipro River in central Ukraine, an idea that has been considered by military planners and officials. Other possibilities include deploying troops in Ukraine’s western regions or even in a neighboring country to provide logistical and intelligence support.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that the mission would require coordination with the United States, highlighting concerns over whether Washington would back the initiative. The U.S. has so far played a central role in diplomatic efforts, including brokering recent agreements on Black Sea shipping security and limitations on long-range strikes on energy infrastructure. However, Macron acknowledged that European nations must prepare for the possibility that American support may not be forthcoming.

The summit in Paris gathered nearly 30 world leaders, including NATO and EU officials, at a time when fighting in Ukraine remains intense. On the same day as the summit, Russian drone and artillery attacks wounded dozens of civilians and caused power outages in the southern region of Kherson. Ukrainian officials also reported shelling in Zaporizhzhia, further underscoring the continued volatility of the situation.

During the meeting, Macron and Starmer criticized Russia’s approach to peace talks, accusing Moscow of using negotiations as a stalling tactic. Starmer said Western nations must prevent Russia from prolonging the war under false pretenses while continuing its invasion. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that Europe must demonstrate its ability to defend itself, sharing an image of summit participants with the caption: “Europe knows how to defend itself. We must prove it.”

In addition to the peacekeeping discussions, Macron announced a new €2 billion ($2.15 billion) defense aid package for Ukraine, which will include tanks, air defense systems, and anti-tank missiles. The aid is intended to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities until a broader peace agreement is reached.

Russia has reacted strongly to the European discussions on military deployment. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Britain and France of planning a direct military intervention in Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping operation. She warned that such a move could lead to an open confrontation between Russia and NATO. Zakharova also alleged that London was considering disguising its troops to avoid direct identification, a claim the UK has not publicly addressed.

Amid these developments, questions remain about the legal framework for ceasefire monitoring in Ukraine. Macron stated that within three weeks, foreign ministers from Ukraine’s allied nations would present concrete proposals on monitoring mechanisms. These could include oversight by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a potential United Nations peacekeeping mandate, or an entirely new system tailored to the situation.

The coalition’s proposal also aligns with Europe’s broader efforts to bolster its military capabilities, particularly in response to calls from U.S. President Donald Trump for NATO allies to increase defense spending and reduce reliance on American forces. The planned deployment is being viewed as a test of Europe’s ability to maintain security and stability on its own continent.

While Macron remains optimistic that the U.S. will ultimately support the initiative, he warned that European nations must be prepared to act independently if necessary. “You have to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” he stated.