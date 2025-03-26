Bulgaria’s Weather on March 28: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds
On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country. In the afternoon, cloud cover will increase, bringing thunderstorms in some areas. The heaviest rainfall is forecast in central and northern regions. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, shifting to a northeasterly direction in eastern parts of the country. In the Danubian Plain, the wind will be moderate to strong from the east-northeast. Morning temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, with Sofia seeing around 8°C. Daytime highs will be between 12°C and 17°C, with the capital reaching 13°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will remain cloudy with thundery showers expected in many locations. Winds will be moderate to temporarily strong from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 14°C. The seawater temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C, with waves reaching 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, cloudy and rainy conditions will dominate, with precipitation turning into snow at altitudes above 2,000 meters. Thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southeast. Temperatures will reach 8°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.
