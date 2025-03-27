Baby Dies from Meningococcal Infection in Sofia

An 11-month-old baby has died from a severe case of meningococcal infection in Sofia, the Ministry of Health announced. The child was admitted to the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Children's Diseases "Prof. Ivan Mitev" with suspected fulminant meningococcal infection, which led to sepsis and multiple organ failure. Despite emergency resuscitation efforts, the infant did not survive.

In addition to the fatal case, another child, a 13-year-old, is being treated at the same hospital in serious condition due to meningococcal infection. The Executive Agency for Medical Supervision has launched an inspection into the medical facility, while the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Sofia has conducted epidemiological studies.

According to the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate's latest report, three cases of meningococcal infections have been registered in Sofia in the past week. Nationally, eight cases have been reported since the beginning of the year, affecting different age groups, with meningitis or sepsis being the leading complications. Health authorities note that Bulgaria typically registers individual cases of meningococcal disease annually, with an average of three to four cases in previous years. In 2019, the number of recorded infections was higher, reaching 11 cases.

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the importance of early diagnosis. To improve detection and response, an operational meeting was held on March 26 with representatives from regional health inspectorates and the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Discussions focused on enhancing diagnostic capabilities, including expanding PCR testing options in the country.

Meningococcal infections are caused by different bacterial groups. Vaccines are available for meningococcal groups A, C, W-135, and Y through pharmacies, but they are not part of Bulgaria’s mandatory immunization schedule. There is also a vaccine for group B meningococcal infections, but it is currently unavailable in the country. Immunization is recommended and can be administered upon request for a fee.

Health officials have identified and contacted individuals who were in close contact with the infected child at school. Those exposed have been advised to consult their general practitioners for further evaluation and preventive measures. The Ministry of Health is expected to release additional information on the current spread of meningococcal infections.