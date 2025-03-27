Poland Gears Up for War: Training its Citizens for War

Poland is preparing for the possibility of war by embarking on a dramatic military expansion, underlined by a plan to train every adult male in the country for potential conflict, writes POLITICO. This initiative follows the Polish government’s unveiling of a strategic shift to bolster its defense capabilities. As part of these efforts, Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, recently granted Polish citizenship for his role in the film A Real Pain, found himself part of the conversation. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk even joked with Eisenberg, saying he could be the next James Bond after completing military training, which he emphasized would be voluntary.

Poland, with its historically tense relationship with Russia, is ramping up its defense spending. The nation has become NATO’s largest defense spender, allocating 4.7 percent of its GDP toward military efforts. In addition, Poland boasts the EU’s largest army and has committed billions to acquiring advanced weaponry, including jets, rockets, and tanks. With the looming threat from Russia and its ally Belarus, Poland is shifting focus to preparing its population for wartime scenarios.

Poland’s immediate geographic proximity to Russia leaves it vulnerable. The Polish military strategy includes plans to double its forces to 500,000 active troops and to train millions of reservists. Tusk outlined these goals in March, emphasizing the need to train every adult male by the end of the year. The government aims to ensure the reserve force is large enough to respond to any threats. Tusk also noted that women would be allowed to sign up for training, though he reassured the public that conscription would not return.

Military experts are designing a variety of training programs aimed at civilians with little to no prior experience. The courses will cover topics such as civil defense, first aid, and basic military skills, while those with previous military training will be offered specialized refresher courses. Poland plans to train 100,000 citizens by the end of 2026 as part of the broader initiative. The goal is not only to prepare for a military conflict but also to better equip society to handle crises of any kind.

While the idea of widespread military training has garnered support from more than half of Poles, it is not without its detractors. Some express concerns about the rapid escalation of military training, with some former military officials warning that the effort might be too little, too late. Critics argue that 100,000 people trained per year would not be enough, advocating for a return to conscription, which was abolished in 2008.

Despite these concerns, many citizens are eager to participate in the new training programs, driven by both patriotism and the desire to protect their country from external threats. Others, however, remain skeptical. Some question whether they owe it to the country to risk their lives, particularly in the face of high living costs and economic challenges, including skyrocketing housing prices and mortgages.

In response to these concerns, military experts suggest that offering financial incentives could help drive interest in the program. They propose that skills developed during training, such as expertise in cybersecurity or medical training, could be beneficial in both wartime and peacetime. In addition, the government is considering providing tax breaks or financial compensation for both participants and their employers.

The government is also looking to implement a school program that will integrate military and civil defense training into physical education courses, potentially as early as this September. Tusk’s government believes that preparing the population for conflict will serve as a powerful deterrent, sending a message to Russia that Poland is ready to defend itself.