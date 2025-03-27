Fire in Sofia's Lozenets District Triggered by Hybrid Car Battery Explosion

A significant fire broke out on Wednesday night in Sofia's Lozenets district, specifically on Greben Planina Street. The blaze is believed to have been caused by an explosion from a hybrid car battery, which ignited smoke that spread to the facade of a nearby residential building.

The fire caused extensive material damage, including broken windows and fallen air conditioners. Several vehicles were also severely affected, with one car completely burned and other cars parked nearby also sustaining damage. The incident resulted in significant destruction to both the building and the surrounding area.