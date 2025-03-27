Fire in Sofia's Lozenets District Triggered by Hybrid Car Battery Explosion

Baby Dies from Meningococcal Infection in Sofia
An 11-month-old baby has died from a severe case of meningococcal infection in Sofia
A significant fire broke out on Wednesday night in Sofia's Lozenets district, specifically on Greben Planina Street. The blaze is believed to have been caused by an explosion from a hybrid car battery, which ignited smoke that spread to the facade of a nearby residential building.
The fire caused extensive material damage, including broken windows and fallen air conditioners. Several vehicles were also severely affected, with one car completely burned and other cars parked nearby also sustaining damage. The incident resulted in significant destruction to both the building and the surrounding area.
A Bulgarian national working within the UN system has died in Gaza
On Tuesday, March 18, Bulgaria will observe a day of national mourning in response to the tragic fire in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia
Fourteen victims of the devastating fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia, have been transported to Bulgaria for medical treatment
A fatal accident on the Dobrich-Silistra road claimed the lives of two high school graduates and left two others injured
A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday
The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior.
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability