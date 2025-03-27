Fire in Sofia's Lozenets District Triggered by Hybrid Car Battery Explosion

Society » INCIDENTS | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Fire in Sofia's Lozenets District Triggered by Hybrid Car Battery Explosion @BTA

A significant fire broke out on Wednesday night in Sofia's Lozenets district, specifically on Greben Planina Street. The blaze is believed to have been caused by an explosion from a hybrid car battery, which ignited smoke that spread to the facade of a nearby residential building.

The fire caused extensive material damage, including broken windows and fallen air conditioners. Several vehicles were also severely affected, with one car completely burned and other cars parked nearby also sustaining damage. The incident resulted in significant destruction to both the building and the surrounding area.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, fire, Lozenets

Related Articles:

Baby Dies from Meningococcal Infection in Sofia

An 11-month-old baby has died from a severe case of meningococcal infection in Sofia

Society » Health | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:45

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

MASSIVE ATTACK Leads Stellar Lineup at Sofia Live Festival 2025

MASSIVE ATTACK will headline the third day of Sofia Live Festival 2025 on June 29th, marking their long-awaited return to Sofia

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Over 13,000 Kindergarten and Nursery Spots Available in Sofia for 2025

More than 13,000 vacancies for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will be available for application starting today

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:54

'Red Zone' Parking Proposed for Sofia’s Center

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has expressed support for the introduction of a “red zone” for parking in the city center,

Society | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Due to Major Power Outage Caused by Fire

London's Heathrow Airport has been forced to shut down completely due to a major power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation

World | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian UN Worker Dies in Gaza Amid New Israeli Offensive

A Bulgarian national working within the UN system has died in Gaza

Society » Incidents | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:58

Bulgaria Declares National Mourning on Tuesday in Solidarity with North Macedonia Tragedy

On Tuesday, March 18, Bulgaria will observe a day of national mourning in response to the tragic fire in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia

Society » Incidents | March 17, 2025, Monday // 12:31

Bulgaria Provides Medical Aid for Kocani Fire Victims, Hospital Appeals for Blood Donations

Fourteen victims of the devastating fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia, have been transported to Bulgaria for medical treatment

Society » Incidents | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:38

Tragic Crash on Dobrich-Silistra Road: Two High School Graduates Killed

A fatal accident on the Dobrich-Silistra road claimed the lives of two high school graduates and left two others injured

Society » Incidents | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:38

Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday

Society » Incidents | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:01

Pazardzhik Emergency Department Treats Multiple Teen Cases Linked to Alcohol and Vaping

The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior.

Society » Incidents | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria