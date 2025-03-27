94% of Bulgarians Want the War in Ukraine to End Through Negotiations, Most Blame the West

A recent survey conducted by the independent sociological agency "Myara" reveals that Bulgarian society is largely unified in its belief that Russia's war in Ukraine should end through negotiations. According to the telephone survey, carried out between March 14 and 18, 94% of respondents support peace talks, while only a small fraction (around 3%) believe that either Russia or Ukraine should continue fighting for better positions.

The survey results show a clear preference among Bulgarians for peace, but with concerns about Ukraine's security in the future. While 26.6% of those surveyed feel that adequate guarantees for Ukraine's safety should be part of the peace deal, the majority (63.9%) are uncertain or believe such guarantees are lacking. This highlights a significant issue for Bulgarians, as they express skepticism about the potential for long-term peace without assurances that Ukraine will not be attacked again in the future.

In terms of responsibility for the war, Bulgarians are divided. While 32.7% blame Russia and 24.9% blame Ukraine, a larger portion of the population (39.4%) holds the view that the Western world is primarily responsible for the conflict. Only a small minority (8.7%) place the blame entirely on Ukraine. This division is also reflected in respondents' views on the war's progress, with 55% of Bulgarians believing Russia (along with other non-Western powers) is currently winning, and 5.7% think Ukraine and the West are winning on the battlefield. Nearly 40% of participants are uncertain about the outcome.

The survey also touched on Bulgarian perspectives regarding foreign policies and defense. When asked to compare U.S. and European positions on the war, 63.4% of Bulgarians expressed support for the approach advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump, which emphasizes a deal with Ukrainian President Zelensky to end the war. In contrast, 18.8% favored the stance of European leaders such as French President Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who advocate continued support for Ukraine.

Another question in the survey explored attitudes toward European defense initiatives. A majority of Bulgarians (59.1%) support the creation of a European defense system in addition to NATO membership. However, when asked about Bulgaria's potential participation in such a system, support dropped to 53.8%, indicating some reservations. On the matter of peacekeeping forces, there was overwhelming opposition, with 76.8% of respondents rejecting Bulgaria's involvement.

The survey also revealed Bulgarians' opinions on the broader geopolitical situation, showing that they find elements of rationality in both Trump’s and Europe’s positions, seeking a balanced approach that aligns with both Europe and the U.S. However, the lack of clear peace guarantees for Ukraine remains a key concern, as does the potential for further military involvement. The data were collected from a sample of 801 adult Bulgarian citizens, with a maximum margin of error of ±3.5%.

Source: Myara agency