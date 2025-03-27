Bulgaria's President: The Stability of the Government Depends on the Architects of the Majority - Borissov and Peevski

President Rumen Radev commented on the current political situation in Bulgaria, noting that the stability of the government is not determined by the opposition’s vote of no confidence but by the dialogue and understanding between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, whom he referred to as the "architects" of the ruling majority. Radev emphasized that these two leaders play a central role in decision-making and personnel appointments, making it difficult to talk about stability in the country given their dual role as both government officials and "opposition" figures (ed. note: Borissov's GERB is part of the ruling cabinet, while Peevski's DPS-New Begining is part of the opposition). He referred to this situation as "slightly schizophrenic," highlighting the contradictions in the government's actions.

Radev also addressed the ongoing investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office into Teodora Georgieva, Bulgaria's European Prosecutor. This investigation concerns allegations of her involvement in unlawful actions, as well as her ties to Petyo Petrov - "Pepi Evroto", a controversial figure in the country's political life who escaped Bulgaria and is currently wanted. Radev questioned whether other members of the judiciary had been involved with Petrov, highlighting the potential consequences for the justice system if such ties had resulted in individuals holding key positions. He warned that until there is a thorough Bulgarian investigation into these matters, the country's judicial system will remain distrusted.

In addition to his political remarks, Radev called for a more proactive stance from the Bulgarian government in the investigation of the death of Bulgarian UN employee Marin Marinov in Gaza. He stressed the importance of obtaining clear and independent information from all sides involved in the conflict, especially as Israel and the UN provided conflicting reports on the incident. Radev stated that Bulgaria should not rely solely on one party’s version of events and must insist on gathering detailed information to formulate a clear, dignified response.

Radev’s visit to the Constitutional Court for the swearing-in of Judge Orlin Kolev was framed as a show of support for the rule of law, a principle Radev said has been consistently upheld by the court, especially in the face of election-related challenges. The president expressed his satisfaction that the "unnecessary crisis" involving the dissolution of the MECH parliamentary group had been resolved but underscored the importance of addressing such issues with respect to the democratic processes in the country.

In light of the country's internal political landscape, Radev continues to stress the need for transparency and accountability, especially within the judicial system, and for Bulgaria to take a stronger stance on international matters like the tragic incident in Gaza.