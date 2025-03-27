The head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul, who was detained in Chisinau, has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and pressure the Moldovan authorities for her immediate release, reports TASS. Her appeal, conveyed through her lawyer and posted on her Telegram channel, emphasized that the people of Gagauzia have always remained loyal to their "historical friends" and urged Putin to use diplomatic, political, and legal mechanisms to end what she described as political repression.

Gutsul argued that her detention was politically motivated and part of a broader campaign by the Moldovan government to undermine Gagauzia’s autonomy, which is constitutionally recognized within the Republic of Moldova. She claimed that the authorities in Chisinau are deliberately provoking internal conflicts, silencing dissent, and targeting individuals who advocate for close relations with Russia, portraying them as threats to the state.

She also requested that Putin reaffirm support for Gagauzia’s special status, asserting that Russia has always stood for justice and protected the rights of its allies. According to Gutsul, the people of Gagauzia view Russia as a reliable partner that has consistently extended a helping hand to those fighting for their rights. She described the actions against her as an attack on the region’s identity, rights, and freedoms.

Gutsul was detained on March 25 at Chisinau airport after returning from a trip abroad. Prosecutors accused her of financial mismanagement linked to the banned Shor party, which supported her candidacy in the Gagauzia elections. The party was declared illegal by the Moldovan Constitutional Court last year, and its leaders have faced criminal investigations. Gutsul, however, dismissed the charges as fabricated and accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of orchestrating the case against her.

Her arrest has sparked condemnation from all opposition parties in Moldova’s parliament, which is dominated by the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity. Meanwhile, Moldova’s National Anti-Corruption Center has announced plans to formally charge Gutsul and seek a court ruling on her detention.

Bulgaria has historically maintained cultural and diplomatic ties with Gagauzia, given the region's significant Gagauz and Bulgarian communities. The Gagauz people, a Turkic-speaking Orthodox Christian group, share cultural and religious similarities with Bulgarians, and many in Gagauzia view Bulgaria as a friendly nation. Over the years, Bulgaria has provided scholarships to Gagauz students, supported educational and cultural initiatives, and maintained dialogue with the region's leaders. Additionally, some Gagauz have Bulgarian ancestry, and there are efforts to strengthen historical and economic relations between Bulgaria and Gagauzia within the broader framework of Moldova's European integration.