GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria, arguing that such an enterprise is strategically vital for the country. His proposal follows the sudden halt of arms businessman Emilian Gebrev’s private gunpowder plant project, a decision influenced by the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and, allegedly, Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a figure sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.

Borissov emphasized that Bulgaria needs to invest 200-300 million euros into a large-capacity gunpowder facility, adding that the Ministry of Agriculture should resume subsidies for cotton production. He pointed out that Bulgaria once had extensive cotton fields and gunpowder factories, which played an essential role in the defense industry. According to him, Uzbekistan is currently the dominant producer of gunpowder, but global demand has intensified, making domestic production even more crucial.

He also noted that the future lies in military-industrial development, predicting significant investments and job creation in the sector in the coming years. Additionally, he suggested that existing auto parts factories facing closure could be repurposed for the production of specialized military products. His comments coincided with a visit to Bulgaria by a delegation from the German defense company Rheinmetall, which is exploring partnerships with local enterprises.

The controversy surrounding the gunpowder factory erupted after Gebrev’s investment project was unexpectedly blocked. The reversal came after SANS withdrew its initial approval just before the final government decision was due. Former Defense Minister and NATO Ambassador Boyko Noev publicly stated that Peevski’s direct intervention led to the abrupt change, detailing how the decision was scheduled for discussion in the Council of Ministers on March 6, 2024.

At that meeting, two private arms companies, "Aheloy OPM" Ltd and "Karash Invest" LLC—both of which were to be designated as strategic national security assets—were on the agenda. The latter company is fully owned by Gebrev’s son. However, according to Noev and former Economy Minister Bogdan Bogdanov, Peevski personally called during the meeting, leading to the removal of the item from the agenda. Days later, SANS withdrew its approval, effectively halting the project.

Bogdanov, who was responsible for submitting the proposal to the Council of Ministers, confirmed that Peevski directly interfered in the process. "During the meeting, where we were supposed to finalize the approval, Peevski made a call, and the process was abruptly stopped," Bogdanov told Radio Free Europe.

Gebrev has been a high-profile target in the past, having survived an assassination attempt by poisoning in 2015, an act later linked to Russian military intelligence (GRU). The case gained international attention after the 2018 Novichok poisoning in the UK, prompting Bulgarian authorities to reopen the investigation. Additionally, several explosions have occurred in Gebrev’s arms warehouses in Bulgaria, incidents that have also been attributed to Russian intelligence operations.