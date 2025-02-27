Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Dodik: Republika Srpska Seeks Peace, No Plans for Conflict
The government of Republika Srpska convened for an extraordinary session to adopt a new draft law that aims to restrict the powers of key institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (RS), and Nenad Stevandić, Speaker of the RS Parliament, BGNES reports, citing Serbian newspaper Politika. The warrant, requested by Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) judiciary, accuses them of “undermining the constitutional order” under Article 156 of BiH’s Criminal Code.
The notice applies to all Interpol member states, making Dodik and Stevandić internationally wanted for criminal prosecution. Interpol Belgrade confirmed receipt of the arrest warrant for Dodik at 10:20 p.m. local time on March 26, followed by Stevandić’s at 10:28 p.m.
On March 17, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina had already issued an arrest warrant for Dodik, Stevandić, and Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković. The latest move by Interpol now extends this legal action beyond BiH’s borders.
Meanwhile, Dodik recently traveled to Serbia on March 25 to attend a ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force, which targeted the regime of Slobodan Milošević in response to ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. A day later, on March 26, the Bosnian Border Police launched an investigation into how Dodik managed to cross the state border into Serbia despite the warrant. Later that day, Dodik reportedly departed for Israel.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, has been officially nominated as the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate
For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities
Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia
A seven-day period of mourning has been declared in North Macedonia in memory of the victims of the tragic fire that broke out at the Pulse disco in Kocani
Bulgaria has mobilized to assist those affected by the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability