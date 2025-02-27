Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

March 27, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (RS), and Nenad Stevandić, Speaker of the RS Parliament, BGNES reports, citing Serbian newspaper Politika. The warrant, requested by Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) judiciary, accuses them of “undermining the constitutional order” under Article 156 of BiH’s Criminal Code.

The notice applies to all Interpol member states, making Dodik and Stevandić internationally wanted for criminal prosecution. Interpol Belgrade confirmed receipt of the arrest warrant for Dodik at 10:20 p.m. local time on March 26, followed by Stevandić’s at 10:28 p.m.

On March 17, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina had already issued an arrest warrant for Dodik, Stevandić, and Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković. The latest move by Interpol now extends this legal action beyond BiH’s borders.

Meanwhile, Dodik recently traveled to Serbia on March 25 to attend a ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force, which targeted the regime of Slobodan Milošević in response to ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. A day later, on March 26, the Bosnian Border Police launched an investigation into how Dodik managed to cross the state border into Serbia despite the warrant. Later that day, Dodik reportedly departed for Israel.

Tags: Dodik, Srpska, INTERPOL

