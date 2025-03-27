'I'll Cut You and Kill You': Man from Yambol Allegedly Tortured his Girlfriend for Days

Crime | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:25
Bulgaria: 'I'll Cut You and Kill You': Man from Yambol Allegedly Tortured his Girlfriend for Days @Pixabay

A 30-year-old woman from Yambol was severely beaten and held captive for four days by a man she had been dating for only two weeks. She is now in the hospital with serious injuries and in a state of shock, bTV reported.

Her relatives claim that she was threatened with a knife and forced to beg for her life. The man, identified as a 32-year-old with no prior criminal record, was detained but later released due to insufficient evidence, according to the prosecutor's office.

The victim's father described her condition as critical, with multiple hematomas and severe head injuries. Her family has also received threats. "He called us, saying she had disappeared, but she was with him the entire time," her brother told Nova TV. "I believe he wanted to kill her. She managed to escape, but she had been forcibly detained in his home. She never agreed to live with him—he made her tell our mother otherwise."

The brother presented a recording of a conversation between the couple in which the man is heard saying, "If you make a mistake, I will kill you, I will cut you. I am not afraid of anyone."

The victim's mother recounted the horror of seeing her daughter after the ordeal. "When we went to the hospital, I couldn't recognize her—her face was bruised and swollen. He kept her hungry and thirsty for three days. When I called, she would say she was fine, but she later told us she was just trying to protect us. She said, ‘We sleep with a knife, we wake up with a knife. I listen to him so he doesn’t harm you.’"

The suspect reportedly had no stable job and was known for stealing. Despite the severity of the case, he remains free. "If he comes after me now, how am I supposed to react?" the victim’s brother asked.

The prosecutor’s office has stated that investigations are ongoing, with further interrogations pending.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yambol, police, man, woman

Related Articles:

Kazanlak Residents Demand Justice for Man's Death in Police Custody

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak are planning a protest demanding justice for the brutal death of Daniel Kiskinov

Crime | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Repeated Attacks in Sofia: Man with Mental Health Issues Continues to Threaten Residents

Residents of Sofia's Oborishte district have expressed concerns over repeated attacks by a man with mental health issues

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45

Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Three More Arrests in Sofia Following Clashes Near European Commission Building

Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Blood, Fire, and Arrests: Anti-Euro Protest Sparks Unrest in Bulgaria

A protest organized by the pro-Russian party "Revival" against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria resulted in clashes with the police,

Society » Incidents | February 22, 2025, Saturday // 16:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Over 40 kg of Cocaine Seized in Banana Shipment at Burgas Port

Customs officers at Burgas port have uncovered over 40 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador

Crime | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:45

Bulgarian UN Worker Killed in Gaza: Family Demands Justice and Truth

The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 15:28

Who Was the Bulgarian UN Worker Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza

The identity of the Bulgarian who died at the UN base in Gaza has been revealed

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Kazanlak Residents Demand Justice for Man's Death in Police Custody

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak are planning a protest demanding justice for the brutal death of Daniel Kiskinov

Crime | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Animal Abuse Scandal Rocks Bulgaria: Detainees Opt to Stay Behind Bars

Bulgarian citizens Gabriela Sashova (26) and Krasimir Georgiev (34), who have garnered widespread outrage for their alleged involvement in animal abuse

Crime | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44

Bulgarian Court Orders Attacker of Weather Forecasters to Psychiatric Facility Under House Arrest

The Sofia City Court has ruled that the 32-year-old man accused of attacking weather forecasters at the Murgash peak station will be placed under house arrest

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria