Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon," amid ongoing speculation about his health. Zelensky made the remark during an interview in Paris after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He asserted that Putin’s time was limited and that the conflict would eventually come to an end.

Rumors about Putin's health have circulated for years, with observers pointing to his puffy face, twitching leg, and bloodshot eyes as possible signs of underlying conditions. Speculation intensified in 2022 when he appeared weak, slurring his words while gripping a table during a meeting with then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Reports of persistent coughing, involuntary movements, and a limp have further fueled concerns. Some have even suggested that Putin could be suffering from cancer or Parkinson’s disease.

During his appearance in Paris, Zelensky also accused Russia of attempting to destabilize the European Union from within, referring to pro-Russian governments in the bloc, such as Hungary. He emphasized that now was not the time for Europe to ease pressure on Moscow or weaken its unity in pursuit of peace.

Macron, standing alongside Zelensky, announced a new €2 billion ($2.2 billion) French military aid package for Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia had no say in European security assistance. He called on Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions, accusing Russia of prolonging the war and setting new demands rather than engaging in good-faith negotiations.

Macron stressed that Ukraine had already agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, while Russia had yet to do so. He reiterated that only one side—Russia—was responsible for the aggression. Zelensky, for his part, expressed expectations for "strong decisions" from the European leaders gathering in Paris, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As discussions continue about the future security landscape in Ukraine, one key issue is whether European forces might be deployed to prevent further Russian aggression after a settlement is reached. Zelensky stated that it was too soon to determine specific roles for such forces but acknowledged their potential importance in monitoring and maintaining stability. He emphasized that no country wanted to be dragged into a war, but a European presence could serve as a deterrent against renewed hostilities.

Macron clarified that any European deployment would not be a combat force but rather a mechanism for control, training, and ensuring compliance with agreements. He noted that the presence of such forces could dissuade Russia from launching another attack without engaging in frontline combat. He also stated that it was premature to discuss lifting sanctions on Russia, stressing that any decision on sanctions depended solely on Moscow’s actions and adherence to international law.