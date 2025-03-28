Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership

Politics » DEFENSE | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership Papperger and Radev @BGNES

Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev. Papperger, who has been a target of a Russian assassination plot, as recently confirmed by a NATO official, emphasized that his company’s visit to Bulgaria is aimed at building a lasting partnership, rather than seeking immediate orders. During his visit, Papperger met with President Radev, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and GERB leader Boyko Borissov, to discuss the potential for joint projects in the defense sector.

Radev, during his talks with the Rheinmetall delegation, highlighted Bulgaria's strategic position in European defense cooperation and its importance as a business hub. The Bulgarian president emphasized the need to rethink security strategies and address gaps in defense capabilities. He also expressed confidence that Bulgaria and Germany, as strategic partners, can benefit from deeper collaboration in defense technology, industrial growth, and military modernization.

Papperger also expressed optimism about the future of the Bulgarian defense industry, specifically noting the country’s potential to grow within the European defense market. He pointed out that Bulgarian companies could become key partners in Rheinmetall’s expansion plans, especially in areas like ammunition production, an area currently in high demand across Europe. He also mentioned Rheinmetall’s ambition to reach a turnover of 1 billion euros annually, which would create thousands of jobs in Bulgaria and generate significant tax revenue.

The CEO stressed the need for European countries to invest more in their own security, pointing to Germany's role as a driving force in the security investment sector. Papperger emphasized that Europe must become less reliant on the United States for security supplies and investments. His remarks echo a growing sentiment across the continent about the importance of strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov echoed these views, expressing hope for successful implementation of joint ventures with Rheinmetall, including those related to the modernization of Bulgaria's military. Both leaders discussed the necessity for a unified approach to European security, emphasizing the importance of creating a strong and self-reliant defense infrastructure within the EU.

Papperger’s visit comes at a critical time for European defense, with heightened attention on security architecture in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions. His visit highlights the growing opportunities for Bulgaria to play a more active role in Europe’s defense industry, fostering partnerships that will strengthen both local industries and the broader European security framework.

