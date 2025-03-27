Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner, following questions about the so-called Signalgate controversy. Greene told Kelner to "go back" to the UK after she inquired about the implications of a leaked conversation involving senior Trump administration officials on a messaging app.

The controversy arose when journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat with high-ranking officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Goldberg later reported on the security lapse, revealing the conversation that discussed a military strike, which sparked criticism from Democrats. They labeled it an intelligence breach and called for accountability from those involved.

As Kelner attempted to question Greene about the potential risks posed to American lives by the unprotected Signal chat, Greene interrupted her. She asked the reporter, "Wait, what country are you from?" Upon hearing Kelner’s response that she was from the UK, Greene became visibly agitated. She dismissed Kelner’s inquiry, saying, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” and further told her to return to her country, referencing the UK's migrant issues.

Kelner attempted to continue pressing Greene on the subject, but Greene deflected, turning the conversation toward the UK’s immigration policies. "Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?" Greene asked, avoiding the original question. When another journalist, who identified as American, urged Greene to respond, she once again refused to engage with the inquiry, focusing instead on attacking the UK’s handling of immigration.

This altercation follows a pattern of confrontational interactions that Greene has had with the media. Last year, she clashed with former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis over an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory surrounding a California wildfire, adding to Greene’s reputation as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a controversial figure in the MAGA movement.

