Bulgaria's Prime Minister Will Be in Paris for Key Ukraine Security Meeting
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will attend the upcoming Peace and Security Meeting for Ukraine, according to an announcement from the Bulgarian Council of Ministers. The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow in Paris, was organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, who invited Bulgaria to participate.
This marks the second such meeting initiated by Macron after the U.S. shifted its stance on Ukraine. The aim is to strengthen the European coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Zhelyazkov had previously participated remotely in the first meeting held earlier this year.
The Bulgarian opposition, represented by the WCC-DB party, raised concerns about the country's role in European security. They have urged Bulgaria to become more actively involved rather than remain a passive observer. MP Ivaylo Mirchev sent a formal query to the prime minister, seeking clarification on Bulgaria's participation.
Confirmed participants in the meeting include France, Germany, Poland, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Ukraine, with Bulgaria now joining. Romania, Greece, the Czech Republic, as well as the Baltic and Scandinavian nations, have also been invited.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France on the afternoon of March 26 to meet with President Macron ahead of the summit. Zelensky's visit is part of preparations for the security summit set for March 27, where leaders will further discuss the coalition's efforts. The group, which aims to lay the groundwork for a post-war settlement, first met in London earlier in March, and multiple coalition meetings have followed.
France and the UK are leading efforts to form a coalition of 37 countries, which would work on deploying international forces to Ukraine once a peaceful resolution is reached.
