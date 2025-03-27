Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Under Investigation by EPPO

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Under Investigation by EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has informed the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission of its decision to launch an administrative investigation into Teodora Georgieva, the Bulgarian representative at the EPPO. The investigation stems from a potential violation connected to an ongoing EPPO probe, as revealed by the office of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi.

This investigation comes amid the release of video recordings showing Georgieva in a meeting with Petyo Velkov Petrov, known as "Pepi Evroto", on January 13, 2020, just before the selection of Bulgaria’s candidate for European Prosecutor. The footage, filmed covertly, allegedly shows Euroto discussing plans to eliminate Georgieva’s competitors for the role. While the EPPO has not commented directly on the content of the videos, it emphasized the importance of maintaining the independence of all prosecutors within its system, which is central to the institution’s mission.

The decision to initiate the administrative investigation was made by the College of European Public Prosecutors and will be closely monitored by EU institutions. These bodies are responsible for the appointment and potential dismissal of European prosecutors. The EPPO has stressed that it will not compromise the integrity and independence of its representatives.

Georgieva, who has a long-standing career in the judiciary, previously served as an administrative judge at the Sofia City Administrative Court and as a prosecutor at the Sofia District and County Prosecutor’s Office. She was appointed as the European Prosecutor from Bulgaria in July 2020.

In addition to this investigation, it was recently disclosed that Georgieva had been granted state protection by the Bulgarian authorities at the request of Laura Kövesi. This measure was taken following a fire in the village of Beglezh, which led to the tragic death of Georgieva’s mother. Kövesi cited concerns over Georgieva’s security and the general vulnerability of EPPO representatives.

The investigation into Georgieva follows public videos that surfaced recently, allegedly showing Georgieva in talks with Euroto at a time when she was being considered for the European Prosecutor role. Euroto, a well-known figure with significant influence in the judicial system, was reportedly involved in these discussions. This release came shortly after Georgieva publicly accused the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior of hindering investigations led by the European Prosecutor’s Office regarding abuses within Bulgaria.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, EPPO, European, Prosecutor

Related Articles:

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Alleges Threats from Delyan Peevski Amid Chiren Gas Case Investigation

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva has expressed feeling threatened by Delyan Peevski, the leader of the DPS-New Beginning party

World » EU | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

EU Initiates Four Infringement Procedures Against Bulgaria

The European Commission has initiated four infringement procedures against Bulgaria, sending formal notices to the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's failure

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Childhood Tuberculosis Cases Surge by 10% in Europe

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) shows that children under 15 years of age accounted for 4.3%

Society » Health | March 24, 2025, Monday // 11:25

EU Unveils Ambitious Defense Strategy: White Paper and ReArm Europe Plan for 2030

The European Commission has unveiled its White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030, alongside the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030

World » EU | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:07

Bulgaria's Road Safety Efforts Contribute to EU's 3% Reduction in Fatalities

The European Commission has released preliminary data for road fatalities in 2024, revealing a slight 3% decrease in road deaths across the EU compared to the previous year

World » EU | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45

Europe Faces Worst Measles Surge in 25 Years Amid Vaccine Gaps

The European Region is facing the highest number of measles cases in over 25 years, with 127,350 cases reported in 2024, double the number from 2023 and the highest since 1997

Society » Health | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Initiates Four Infringement Procedures Against Bulgaria

The European Commission has initiated four infringement procedures against Bulgaria, sending formal notices to the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's failure

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Poland Gears Up for War: Training its Citizens for War

Poland is preparing for the possibility of war by embarking on a dramatic military expansion, underlined by a plan to train every adult male in the country for potential conflict

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:07

Drunk Driving Penalties to Be Enforced EU-Wide Under New Agreement

A new provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU will make penalties for speeding

World » EU | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Hungary’s New Law Sparks Mass Protests Over LGBTQ+ Rights

Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets of central Budapest to protest against a newly passed law that effectively bans gay pride parades and restricts the right to assembly

World » EU | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10

Explosion at Czech Munitions Plant Injures One, Causes Evacuation

An explosion took place at a munitions warehouse in the Poličské strojírny plant, located in the Svitavy district of Czechia, on March 25

World » EU | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

EU Introduces Two-Year Probation for Young Drivers and Stricter License Rules

The European Union is set to introduce a two-year probationary period for young drivers, a first in the bloc’s history

World » EU | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 11:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria