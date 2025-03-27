Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that while Russia will not relinquish control over the occupied regions of Ukraine, these territories remain legally part of Ukraine. He emphasized that this situation necessitates further discussions.

Kellogg explained that Russia currently holds de facto control over the entire Luhansk region, while its presence in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson is only partial. He pointed out that a key aspect of negotiations to end the war will be distinguishing between de facto occupation and de jure sovereignty. According to him, Russia is physically occupying the territories and has no intention of leaving, but legally they are not recognized as Russian land.

He further elaborated that any resolution must consider the demands of both Ukraine and Russia to find a mutually acceptable outcome. While neither side will be entirely satisfied, a compromise must be reached. Kellogg stressed that negotiations will have to merge both sides' positions to create a viable agreement.

Meanwhile, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson recently interviewed US official Witkoff, who appeared to acknowledge the legitimacy of Russia’s so-called “referendums” in the occupied regions. Witkoff suggested that many residents of these areas had expressed a desire to be under Russian rule. His remarks sparked criticism, with the European Commission reaffirming its stance that these referendums were fraudulent. In Ukraine, a member of parliament called for Witkoff’s removal from office following his controversial statements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Ukraine maintains control over the Black Sea and will not allow Russia to dominate the trade corridor. He insisted that Russia’s naval power in the region has been significantly diminished.

Speaking to Eurovision News, Zelensky rejected claims that Russia had any control over the corridor, calling the battle for the Black Sea a key step in ending the war. He asserted that much of Russia’s Black Sea fleet has either been destroyed or forced into hiding. He also mentioned that Russia has indicated a willingness to agree to a ceasefire in relation to energy security and the Black Sea.

However, Zelensky warned that Moscow is actively seeking control over Ukraine’s grain export corridor. He made it clear that Ukraine would not allow Russia to seize this strategic route, expressing confidence that Kyiv could prevent such an outcome.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously stated that Russia has expressed willingness to negotiate a ceasefire in the Black Sea, provided that sanctions against Moscow are lifted. He noted that discussions on this matter took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine met from March 23 to 25. The US administration, led by President Trump, has indicated it will review Russia’s demands before deciding on further steps.

Despite ongoing talks, Zelensky emphasized that technical teams have yet to develop a mechanism to ensure Russia complies with agreements prohibiting attacks on energy infrastructure. Without such monitoring, it remains unclear whether any ceasefire terms could be effectively enforced.

