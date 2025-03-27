Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Miami Masters Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Masters after an intense three-hour battle against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. The Bulgarian tennis star overcame a match point to claim a hard-fought 6:7(6), 6:4, 7:6(3) victory.

The match began with an early setback for Dimitrov, who suffered a break in the opening game but responded immediately with a rebreak. Both players then held their serves until 5:4, where Dimitrov had five opportunities to close out the first set. However, he was unable to capitalize, and the set was decided in a tiebreak. Leading 6:4, Dimitrov had two more set points, but Cerundolo turned the momentum in his favor, winning four consecutive points to take the tiebreak 8:6.

Dimitrov started the second set strong, breaking his opponent early. This proved decisive, as he maintained his advantage to win the set 6:4 and level the match.

The decisive third set began unfavorably for Dimitrov, as he quickly fell behind 0:3 after an early break. However, the Bulgarian staged a strong comeback, winning three consecutive games to level the score at 3:3.

At 6:5 for Cerundolo, Dimitrov faced a critical moment while serving. Leading 40:0, he lost four consecutive points, giving his opponent a match point. However, he managed to escape the precarious situation and force another tiebreak. This time, Dimitrov displayed composure and superior play, taking control and closing out the match with a 7:3 tiebreak victory.

Now one step away from the final, Dimitrov awaits the winner of the quarter-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda. The Bulgarian is aiming for a second consecutive final appearance in Miami, having lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s championship match.