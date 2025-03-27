Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for March 27

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Bulgaria on March 27, with rain showers expected in different regions throughout the day. Overnight, Northern Bulgaria will see scattered rain, while Western Bulgaria will experience precipitation during the day. In the afternoon, showers in the western regions may intensify, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, picking up strength in the Danubian Plain and Upper Thracian Plain. Daytime temperatures will range between 16°C and 21°C, with Sofia reaching around 17°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy but with little to no precipitation. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southwest. Temperatures will range between 11°C and 13°C, while seawater temperatures will be between 8°C and 10°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers expected in the western regions. At higher altitudes above 2,000 meters, precipitation will fall as snow. Thunderstorms may occur in some areas, while the Rhodope Mountains will see rain in the evening. Maximum temperatures will reach around 10°C at 1,200 meters and 4°C at 2,000 meters.