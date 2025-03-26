Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday, with at least 17 strikes hitting the provinces of Saada and Amran. According to Houthi media, these air raids were carried out by U.S. warplanes, and while the rebels claimed that they caused material damage to civilian property, there was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

These strikes are part of a broader U.S. military operation launched on March 15, which aims to neutralize the Iran-backed Houthi group, particularly targeting their attacks on key shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Houthis, who had previously been targeting vessels in the region, said their actions were in solidarity with Palestinians, but the U.S. vowed to use overwhelming force to stop these attacks. The offensive initially saw a significant airstrike that reportedly killed several senior Houthi leaders, though the rebels' health ministry claimed that 53 people were killed.

Since the start of this campaign, Houthi-held regions in Yemen have been subjected to near-daily attacks, which the rebel group continues to attribute to the United States. In the wake of these U.S. strikes, the Houthis also claimed to have launched a drone strike on central Israel, although no sirens were triggered in the country.

The Houthi campaign against maritime shipping escalated with the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, with the rebels citing support for Palestinians as the reason behind their actions. However, they halted their attacks when a ceasefire was brokered in January. Earlier this month, following Israel’s blockade on Gaza, the rebels threatened to resume targeting the vital maritime corridor, prompting renewed U.S. strikes against their positions.

In a show of strength, U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to "annihilate" the Houthis and warned Iran against continuing its support for the group. Iran, which has been accused of providing the Houthis with arms, funding, and intelligence, has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up military activity in the region, with reports indicating increased deployments of bombers to Diego Garcia, a key U.S. base in the Indian Ocean, which serves as a strategic hub for operations in the region.

As the conflict continues to unfold, concerns are mounting about the potential for further escalation, which could have significant repercussions on regional security and global trade, especially in one of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes. The Houthis have vowed to keep targeting U.S. and Israeli-linked assets, signaling that the confrontation in the region is far from over.