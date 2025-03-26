Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:47
Bulgaria: Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday, with at least 17 strikes hitting the provinces of Saada and Amran. According to Houthi media, these air raids were carried out by U.S. warplanes, and while the rebels claimed that they caused material damage to civilian property, there was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

These strikes are part of a broader U.S. military operation launched on March 15, which aims to neutralize the Iran-backed Houthi group, particularly targeting their attacks on key shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Houthis, who had previously been targeting vessels in the region, said their actions were in solidarity with Palestinians, but the U.S. vowed to use overwhelming force to stop these attacks. The offensive initially saw a significant airstrike that reportedly killed several senior Houthi leaders, though the rebels' health ministry claimed that 53 people were killed.

Since the start of this campaign, Houthi-held regions in Yemen have been subjected to near-daily attacks, which the rebel group continues to attribute to the United States. In the wake of these U.S. strikes, the Houthis also claimed to have launched a drone strike on central Israel, although no sirens were triggered in the country.

The Houthi campaign against maritime shipping escalated with the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, with the rebels citing support for Palestinians as the reason behind their actions. However, they halted their attacks when a ceasefire was brokered in January. Earlier this month, following Israel’s blockade on Gaza, the rebels threatened to resume targeting the vital maritime corridor, prompting renewed U.S. strikes against their positions.

In a show of strength, U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to "annihilate" the Houthis and warned Iran against continuing its support for the group. Iran, which has been accused of providing the Houthis with arms, funding, and intelligence, has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up military activity in the region, with reports indicating increased deployments of bombers to Diego Garcia, a key U.S. base in the Indian Ocean, which serves as a strategic hub for operations in the region.

As the conflict continues to unfold, concerns are mounting about the potential for further escalation, which could have significant repercussions on regional security and global trade, especially in one of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes. The Houthis have vowed to keep targeting U.S. and Israeli-linked assets, signaling that the confrontation in the region is far from over.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yemen, airstrikes, U.S.

Related Articles:

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Agree on Partial Truce, But Strikes Continue

The United States, Russia, and Ukraine have reached an agreement to reduce hostilities in the Black Sea

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

‘We Hate Bailing Europe Out’: Inside Trump’s Incompetent War Room—Where a Journalist Got Their Battle Plans

The Trump administration’s plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were inadvertently shared with a journalist after he was mistakenly added to a high-level Signal group chat

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:35

Ukraine and U.S. Hold Strategic Talks in Riyadh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the ongoing talks between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia as constructive and beneficial

World » Ukraine | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:35

Declassified Kennedy Files Reveal a Bulgarian Link to JFK Assassination

Decades-old classified documents related to the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy have been declassified following an order by Donald Trump

Politics | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:38

JFK Assassination Files Declassified: 80,000 Pages Released Without Redactions

The U.S. government has declassified around 80,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, following an executive order from President Donald J. Trump

World | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska

World » Southeast Europe | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Zelensky: 'Putin Will Die Soon, War Will End'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon," amid ongoing speculation about his health

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:19

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Under Investigation by EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has informed the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission of its decision to launch an administrative investigation into Teodora Georgieva

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Trump’s Envoy: Russia Won’t Leave Occupied Ukraine, But the Territories Remain Legally Ukrainian

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that while Russia will not relinquish control over the occupied regions of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:56

Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars, Sparking Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria