Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin, both within Bulgaria and abroad. The appeal comes in response to the growing threat of infectious diseases, particularly foot-and-mouth disease and animal plague, which are becoming more prevalent across Europe.

In the past week, three new outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease have been reported in Slovakia, near the Hungarian border. This brings the total number of outbreaks in Europe since the beginning of the year to five, with additional cases detected in Germany and Hungary. In light of this, the BFSA has called on livestock farmers to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols.

Additionally, the plague of small ruminants has been confirmed in Hungary, a country previously unaffected by the disease. Romania has also reported cases. Meanwhile, sheep and goat pox continues to spread in Greece, with 322 outbreaks recorded in 2024 and 49 confirmed since the start of 2025.

The BFSA has communicated this critical information to industry groups, regional authorities, and the Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria. The goal is to ensure that livestock farmers are made aware of the situation and the necessary biosecurity measures to prevent further disease spread.

Farmers are also reminded not to purchase animals at unusually low prices or from regions experiencing outbreaks. Additionally, it is advised that vehicles entering farms be disinfected to reduce the risk of contamination. These measures are essential to protecting both animal health and public safety.

