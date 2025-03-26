Borissov: No Confidence Vote Aims to Halt Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the upcoming vote of no confidence is designed to obstruct Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone. Speaking in the parliament, Borissov emphasized that the goal of the opposition is to stop Bulgaria’s integration into the Eurozone, as it imposes discipline on countries and is linked to membership in Schengen. He affirmed that GERB remains committed to the Eurozone path, describing any obstacles as challenges that must be overcome.

In response to a question about the future of the current government after potential Eurozone membership, Borissov expressed concern that if the government fails, Bulgaria would face a prolonged period without a functioning cabinet. He noted the difficulty of forming the current government and highlighted the challenges of working with such a diverse coalition. He pointed out that if the current government collapses, the opposition parties—such as "Greatness," "Revival," and MECH—are not likely to form a stable alternative, as they share the same electorate.

Borissov also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the dissolution of the MECH parliamentary group. He denied GERB's involvement in the decision, maintaining that his party has always respected the will of voters. He added that GERB did not resort to parliamentary tricks or unnecessary official victories. Borissov expressed support for the reinstatement of the MECH group, allowing its members to participate in committees. He called on MECH representatives, particularly Radostin Vassilev, to apologize for what he described as a legal mistake regarding parliamentary rules and stressed that the matter should be resolved calmly and respectfully, in line with the expectations of Bulgarian citizens.