Bulgaria's MECH Parliamentary Group Reinstated Amid Tensions and Protests

The parliamentary group of the "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has been reinstated in the Bulgarian National Assembly after a decision to amend the rules governing the parliamentary procedure. The vote, held in the plenary hall, was passed with 170 votes in favor, one against, and two abstentions. The reinstatement followed a proposal by the "There is Such a People" (TISP) party, which was supported by their government partners, GERB and BSP. The reinstatement was justified by unresolved issues related to the timing of the MPs' oaths, which had led to the initial disbanding of the group.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, announced a brief recess after the vote to update the board in the plenary hall, reflecting the newly restored MECH parliamentary group. Kiril Veselinski was elected as the group's chairman, with Nikolay Radulov and Ventsislav Petkov as deputy chairmen. In addition, two new MPs, Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov, took the oath during the session.

The reinstatement of MECH’s parliamentary group came after the disbandment of Radostin Vassilev’s group due to a lack of sufficient deputies. This decision sparked protests outside parliament, as supporters of Vassilev and his group contested the move. Vassilev, who had previously warned of civil disobedience and blockades, accused the ruling majority of political revenge. His group, which had only nine members at the time, failed to meet the required minimum of 10 MPs to maintain its status.

The decision to restore the MECH group was further complicated by the arrest of Samuil Slavov, one of its members, in the United States on charges related to fraud. His removal from the group led to the suspension of the parliamentary group’s activities. The amendment to the parliamentary rules, proposed by TISP, sought to clarify the issue of MPs taking the oath and allowing former members of the disbanded MECH group to form a new parliamentary group.

In the aftermath of the vote, tensions rose within the chamber. Deputy Speaker Dragomir Stoynev criticized Radostin Vassilev’s behavior and suggested that his actions had undermined his own political credibility. Vassilev, in turn, accused Kiselova and other officials of being part of a "mafia" and using the crisis as a means of personal retribution. Despite the heated exchanges, he later apologized for his previous comments.

After the vote, the parliamentary board was updated to reflect the new configuration, and the MECH parliamentary group officially resumed its activities in the National Assembly.