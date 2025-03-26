Bulgaria's MECH Parliamentary Group Reinstated Amid Tensions and Protests

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's MECH Parliamentary Group Reinstated Amid Tensions and Protests

The parliamentary group of the "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has been reinstated in the Bulgarian National Assembly after a decision to amend the rules governing the parliamentary procedure. The vote, held in the plenary hall, was passed with 170 votes in favor, one against, and two abstentions. The reinstatement followed a proposal by the "There is Such a People" (TISP) party, which was supported by their government partners, GERB and BSP. The reinstatement was justified by unresolved issues related to the timing of the MPs' oaths, which had led to the initial disbanding of the group.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, announced a brief recess after the vote to update the board in the plenary hall, reflecting the newly restored MECH parliamentary group. Kiril Veselinski was elected as the group's chairman, with Nikolay Radulov and Ventsislav Petkov as deputy chairmen. In addition, two new MPs, Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov, took the oath during the session.

The reinstatement of MECH’s parliamentary group came after the disbandment of Radostin Vassilev’s group due to a lack of sufficient deputies. This decision sparked protests outside parliament, as supporters of Vassilev and his group contested the move. Vassilev, who had previously warned of civil disobedience and blockades, accused the ruling majority of political revenge. His group, which had only nine members at the time, failed to meet the required minimum of 10 MPs to maintain its status.

The decision to restore the MECH group was further complicated by the arrest of Samuil Slavov, one of its members, in the United States on charges related to fraud. His removal from the group led to the suspension of the parliamentary group’s activities. The amendment to the parliamentary rules, proposed by TISP, sought to clarify the issue of MPs taking the oath and allowing former members of the disbanded MECH group to form a new parliamentary group.

In the aftermath of the vote, tensions rose within the chamber. Deputy Speaker Dragomir Stoynev criticized Radostin Vassilev’s behavior and suggested that his actions had undermined his own political credibility. Vassilev, in turn, accused Kiselova and other officials of being part of a "mafia" and using the crisis as a means of personal retribution. Despite the heated exchanges, he later apologized for his previous comments.

After the vote, the parliamentary board was updated to reflect the new configuration, and the MECH parliamentary group officially resumed its activities in the National Assembly.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MECH, parliament, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Pushes for State Gunpowder Plant After Gebrev's Project Blocked

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership

Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:12

Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in school

Society » Education | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 07:57

Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for March 27

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Bulgaria on March 27, with rain showers expected in different regions throughout the day

Society » Environment | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 21:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership

Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:12

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Will Be in Paris for Key Ukraine Security Meeting

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will attend the upcoming Peace and Security Meeting for Ukraine

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Bulgarian Parliament Approves $83 Million Javelin Missile Deal Amid Heated Debate

The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States for 153 million leva

Politics » Defense | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 21:25

Revival Party Calls Out Government for Supporting War Coalition, Endangering Bulgaria

MP Tsoncho Ganev from the pro-Russian party "Revival" stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that his party has not yet secured the support of other opposition groups for the no-confidence vote

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27

Borissov: No Confidence Vote Aims to Halt Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the upcoming vote of no confidence is designed to obstruct Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria