Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit @Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency.

Minister Bolat addressed a number of key points during his remarks, providing valuable perspectives on the ongoing trade relations between Turkey and Bulgaria. His statements highlighted important aspects of economic cooperation between the two countries, reflecting on the potential for growth and mutual benefit.

While in Sofia, Minister Bolat emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. He also discussed the efforts both nations are making to improve their economic relations and shared future prospects.

Below are the key highlights of Minister Bolat's statements to Anadolu Agency:

Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat: Bulgaria is a key partner with which we have extensive cooperation in the fields of economy and trade

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, regarding his visit to Bulgaria, stated, "All officials in Bulgaria have a strong desire to enhance relations with Türkiye in every field. They appreciate Türkiye's achievements over the past 20 years."

Regarding his visit to Bulgaria, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat stated, "All officials in Bulgaria have a great willingness to develop relations with Türkiye in every area. They appreciate Türkiye's achievements over the past 20 years. They have expressed their admiration for Türkiye's economy, foreign trade, successes in the defense industry, achievements in the construction sector, as well as our accomplishments in the services and tourism industries."

Minister Bolat spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent about the latest developments in Türkiye - Bulgaria relations during his one-day official visit to Bulgaria, accompanied by representatives from 23 companies that are members of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM).

Bolat, who was received by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Jelyazkov and also met with Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov, announced that both sides agreed to increase bilateral trade, which reached billion by the end of last year, to billion within the next 2-3 years.

Highlighting the strong ties between the two countries, Bolat said, "Bulgaria is a partner country with which we have deep-rooted relations and extensive cooperation in the fields of economy and trade."

He continued:

"We are NATO allies; Bulgaria is a member of the European Union (EU), and we are part of the Customs Union. In addition, Bulgaria is a crucial transit partner for Türkiye 's exports to Europe. Likewise, Türkiye is an essential gateway for Bulgaria to access Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Our political and cultural relations, as well as our cooperation in transportation, customs, trade, and investments, have advanced to a very high level."

Meeting with Prime Minister Jelyazkov

Bolat emphasized the significance of his meeting with Prime Minister Jelyazkov and stated:

"All officials in Bulgaria have a strong desire to enhance relations with Türkiye in every field. They appreciate Türkiye's achievements over the past 20 years. They have expressed their admiration for Türkiye's economy, foreign trade, successes in the defense industry, achievements in the construction sector, as well as our accomplishments in the services and tourism industries."

Modernization of Border Crossings

Bolat highlighted Bulgaria's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye, stating, "They have expressed their readiness to renew the investment promotion agreement. They have already initiated efforts to expand and modernize the customs gates on the Bulgaria- Türkiye border, which serve as Türkiye's gateway to Europe. Hopefully, once the tender process is completed, faster and smoother crossings will be possible within 1-2 years."

Cooperation in Tourism

Bolat also touched upon Türkiye's cooperation with Bulgaria in the tourism sector, stating:

"Every year, 3 million Bulgarian tourists visit Türkiye, while 2.2 million Turkish tourists travel to Bulgaria. We have mutually confirmed our desire to further increase these numbers."

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkiye, turkey, sofia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Pushes for State Gunpowder Plant After Gebrev's Project Blocked

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership

Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:12

Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in school

Society » Education | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 07:57

Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for March 27

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Bulgaria on March 27, with rain showers expected in different regions throughout the day

Society » Environment | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 21:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgarian-Turkish Trade Reaches New Heights, Eyes €10 Billion Milestone

Bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Turkey reached a record high in 2024, totaling 7.7 billion euros, marking a 15.6% increase compared to the previous year

Politics » Diplomacy | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

President Radev: Bulgaria Can Strengthen Strategic Ties with Japan in Eastern Europe

President Rumen Radev met with representatives from the Japan-Bulgarian Business Association (JBBA) to discuss strengthening bilateral ties between Bulgaria and Japan

Politics » Diplomacy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 10:25

U.S. V Corps Commanding General Visits Bulgaria to Strengthen U.S.-Bulgarian Defense Cooperation

Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s V Corps, visited Bulgaria from March 13-15

Politics » Diplomacy | March 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:09

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Russia Maintains 44 Diplomats and Staff in Bulgaria

The Russian Federation currently has 22 diplomatic and 22 administrative-technical employees in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:05

Bulgarian MFA: Stable Security Guarantees Essential for Ukraine’s Peace

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2025, Monday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria