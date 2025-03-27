Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency.

Minister Bolat addressed a number of key points during his remarks, providing valuable perspectives on the ongoing trade relations between Turkey and Bulgaria. His statements highlighted important aspects of economic cooperation between the two countries, reflecting on the potential for growth and mutual benefit.

While in Sofia, Minister Bolat emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. He also discussed the efforts both nations are making to improve their economic relations and shared future prospects.

Below are the key highlights of Minister Bolat's statements to Anadolu Agency:

Bulgaria is a key partner with which we have extensive cooperation in the fields of economy and trade

Regarding his visit to Bulgaria, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat stated, "All officials in Bulgaria have a great willingness to develop relations with Türkiye in every area. They appreciate Türkiye's achievements over the past 20 years. They have expressed their admiration for Türkiye's economy, foreign trade, successes in the defense industry, achievements in the construction sector, as well as our accomplishments in the services and tourism industries."

Minister Bolat spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent about the latest developments in Türkiye - Bulgaria relations during his one-day official visit to Bulgaria, accompanied by representatives from 23 companies that are members of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM).

Bolat, who was received by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Jelyazkov and also met with Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov, announced that both sides agreed to increase bilateral trade, which reached billion by the end of last year, to billion within the next 2-3 years.

Highlighting the strong ties between the two countries, Bolat said, "Bulgaria is a partner country with which we have deep-rooted relations and extensive cooperation in the fields of economy and trade."

"We are NATO allies; Bulgaria is a member of the European Union (EU), and we are part of the Customs Union. In addition, Bulgaria is a crucial transit partner for Türkiye 's exports to Europe. Likewise, Türkiye is an essential gateway for Bulgaria to access Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Our political and cultural relations, as well as our cooperation in transportation, customs, trade, and investments, have advanced to a very high level."

Meeting with Prime Minister Jelyazkov

Bolat emphasized the significance of his meeting with Prime Minister Jelyazkov and stated:

"All officials in Bulgaria have a strong desire to enhance relations with Türkiye in every field. They appreciate Türkiye's achievements over the past 20 years. They have expressed their admiration for Türkiye's economy, foreign trade, successes in the defense industry, achievements in the construction sector, as well as our accomplishments in the services and tourism industries."

Modernization of Border Crossings

Bolat highlighted Bulgaria's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye, stating, "They have expressed their readiness to renew the investment promotion agreement. They have already initiated efforts to expand and modernize the customs gates on the Bulgaria- Türkiye border, which serve as Türkiye's gateway to Europe. Hopefully, once the tender process is completed, faster and smoother crossings will be possible within 1-2 years."

Cooperation in Tourism

Bolat also touched upon Türkiye's cooperation with Bulgaria in the tourism sector, stating:

"Every year, 3 million Bulgarian tourists visit Türkiye, while 2.2 million Turkish tourists travel to Bulgaria. We have mutually confirmed our desire to further increase these numbers."