Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Competes for Best Weightlifter in Europe Title

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar, the Olympic weightlifting champion, has been nominated for the title of best weightlifter in Europe for 2024. This nomination comes from the joint efforts of the European Weightlifting Federation and the European branch of the International Association of Sports Journalists.

The winner of this prestigious award will be announced during the opening of the European Weightlifting Championships for both men and women, which will take place in Chisinau this April. Nasar, who claimed the world, European, and Olympic titles in the 89 kg category in 2024, is one of ten nominees for the honor.

Other nominees include Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia, a three-time Olympic champion, Azerbaijani Dadash Dadashbayli, German Roberto Gutu, Moldovan Marin Robu, Turkish Yusuf Genc, Armenian Varazdat Lalayan, Italian Oscar Reyes Martinez, Spanish Marcos Ruiz Velasco, and Belarusian Yauheni Tsikhantsou.

Since its inception in 2021, the award has been claimed every year by Lasha Talakhadze, who, in addition to his three Olympic golds in the super heavyweight category, holds seven European and seven world titles.