Former Intelligence Head: Bulgaria Overrun by Russian Spies and Disinformation Cells

March 26, 2025, Wednesday
Dimo Gyaurov, the former head of Bulgaria's National Intelligence Service, claimed that Bulgaria is rife with Russian spies, asserting that "cells" exist within the country. On Nova TV, he pointed out that some journalists are involved in spreading disinformation in favor of Russian propaganda, which runs counter to Bulgaria’s national interests. He called on the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency, and the Prosecutor's Office to clarify whether charges have been brought against two Bulgarian women suspected of espionage in Austria and the United Kingdom.

Gyaurov also weighed in on the temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, brokered in Riyadh. While he acknowledged positive developments, he noted discrepancies between the American and Russian sides regarding the details of the agreement. He predicted that if the ceasefire holds, there could be a full cessation of hostilities, including on land and in the air, after April 15. However, he anticipated some territorial concessions from Ukraine, particularly under pressure from the U.S. delegation. Gyaurov speculated that part of the currently occupied territories might be set aside as a buffer or demilitarized zone, with some areas potentially shared between Russia and the U.S. due to the strategic value of rare earth minerals.

The former intelligence chief also shared his thoughts on U.S. policy, highlighting a significant security breach involving senior officials in the Trump administration. He referred to an incident where journalist Jeffrey Goldberg inadvertently joined a government group chat discussing military plans for strikes in Yemen. Gyaurov criticized the tone of the discussion, which he found offensive, and expressed concerns about the unpreparedness and ignorance of U.S. officials, particularly regarding Europe.

Lastly, Gyaurov commented on the tragic death of Bulgarian Marin Marinov, a UN worker in Gaza, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. He noted that the investigation points to the Israeli strike as the cause of death, but he emphasized the need for an independent investigation, especially given the deteriorating relations between Israel and the UN. He urged caution in accepting statements from either side, suggesting a more skeptical approach to the unfolding situation.

Source: Nova TV

Tags: Bulgaria, spies, Russia

