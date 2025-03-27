Protests in Bulgaria’s Psychiatric Hospitals Over Low Pay and Rising Mental Health Cases Among Youth

Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition
Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro
Workers in psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria are protesting due to the low salary increase offered to them, which they describe as "extremely humiliating." The protest, set to take place in front of the Ministry of Health building, stems from their dissatisfaction with the state budget, which failed to meet their request for a 50% salary increase. Instead, they will receive only a 5% increase. Workers in these facilities have raised concerns about the increasing number of young people suffering from mental health issues, particularly highlighting the rise in attempted suicides and violent incidents linked to new substances.
Ivan Dobrinov, head of the Sixth Men's Department at the Radnevo Psychiatric Hospital, emphasized that the situation is dire, with psychiatric departments overwhelmed with young patients suffering from severe psychoses resembling schizophrenia. According to Dobrinov, many of these young individuals are being admitted due to the effects of new drugs, and there is a notable lack of support and resources to manage their care. He also pointed out that there is a significant shortage of child psychiatrists in regions like Stara Zagora, and the state has failed to address these gaps in mental health care, especially for those under 18.
In response to these issues, psychiatric hospital workers across the country will gather today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a protest rally. Dr. Tsvetislava Galabova, director of the State Psychiatric Hospital "St. Ivan Rilski" in Novi Iskar, also expressed her frustration on social media, listing several demands from her colleagues, including the introduction of a unified system for evaluating the work of medical staff in these institutions. Currently, there are no clinical pathways, and the hospitals are entirely funded by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, they are demanding a 50% salary increase and recognition of their labor as second category work.
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) shows that children under 15 years of age accounted for 4.3%
In a display of solidarity, over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in a single day on Tuesday to assist victims of the tragic incident in Kocani
The 14 victims from the fire in Kocani who were transported for treatment in Bulgaria remain in serious condition
Medical staff at state psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria have initiated protests
Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, reportedly concluded in 2020 that there was an 80% to 90% probability that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability