Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

Society » EDUCATION | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 07:57
Bulgaria: Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in schools, with the belief that it could help develop moral values in students. The survey, conducted between March 10 and 16 with a sample of 1,020 individuals, shows that approval for religious education is higher among older generations, particularly those over 70, and lower among younger people.

The majority of respondents (57%) support adding religion to the regular school curriculum, while 26% are opposed, either somewhat or strongly. The notion of tailoring the religious education to the students' respective faiths, such as Orthodox Christians learning about Orthodoxy, Catholics about Catholicism, and Muslims about Islam, garners more mixed opinions. About 44% of participants approve of this approach to some extent, while 38% are against it.

The idea that religious education can contribute to fostering moral values in students resonates with 6 out of 10 people, particularly women and those over 60. However, there is a notable division among younger people, with 23% of individuals under 30 rejecting this view.

Source: Trend agency

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: religion, Bulgaria, school

Related Articles:

Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase

The real estate market in Bulgaria continues to show strong growth as housing prices in major cities rise in early 2025

Business » Properties | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update

Google Street View cars are returning to Bulgarian roads in the spring of 2025

Society | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Alleges Threats from Delyan Peevski Amid Chiren Gas Case Investigation

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva has expressed feeling threatened by Delyan Peevski, the leader of the DPS-New Beginning party

World » EU | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Proposes Multinational Maritime Center to Secure Black Sea Shipping

Bulgaria has proposed hosting a multinational maritime center to ensure the safety of shipping in the western part of the Black Sea

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 19:20

EU Initiates Four Infringement Procedures Against Bulgaria

The European Commission has initiated four infringement procedures against Bulgaria, sending formal notices to the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's failure

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 28: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds

On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country

Society » Environment | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

The Importance of Proper Essay Structure: A Guide for Students

Why Proper Essay Structure Matters for Academic Success

Society » Education | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09

How to Write a Compelling Essay Introduction: Tips and Tricks

Master the Art of Writing Engaging Essay Introductions: Essential Tips for Students

Society » Education | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:30

Bulgarian Student Kaloyan Geshev Breaks World Speed Math Record

Bulgarian student Kaloyan Geshev has set a new world record in speed mathematics

Society » Education | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:35

Majority of Bulgarians Want Phones Banned in Schools

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Myara" reveals that a significant majority of Bulgarians support strict regulations in schools

Society » Education | February 28, 2025, Friday // 21:30

Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution

A private higher education institution in Bulgaria has been exposed as a front for illegal migration rather than an actual university

Society » Education | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:39

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria