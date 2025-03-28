Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in schools, with the belief that it could help develop moral values in students. The survey, conducted between March 10 and 16 with a sample of 1,020 individuals, shows that approval for religious education is higher among older generations, particularly those over 70, and lower among younger people.

The majority of respondents (57%) support adding religion to the regular school curriculum, while 26% are opposed, either somewhat or strongly. The notion of tailoring the religious education to the students' respective faiths, such as Orthodox Christians learning about Orthodoxy, Catholics about Catholicism, and Muslims about Islam, garners more mixed opinions. About 44% of participants approve of this approach to some extent, while 38% are against it.

The idea that religious education can contribute to fostering moral values in students resonates with 6 out of 10 people, particularly women and those over 60. However, there is a notable division among younger people, with 23% of individuals under 30 rejecting this view.

Source: Trend agency