Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Business » FINANCE | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro, according to Petya Dimitrova, chairwoman of the Association of Commercial Banks. On BNR, she highlighted the significant benefits that adopting the single currency will bring, including enhanced competitiveness, improved operational efficiency, better access to capital, and expanded market opportunities. Dimitrova also emphasized that the introduction of the euro will eliminate the need for currency conversion, mitigate currency risks, provide price transparency, and integrate Bulgaria more closely into the larger European market.

Dimitrova also pointed out the positive collaboration between the banking sector and the tourism industry. According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), by the end of last year, banks had provided over 2.3 billion leva in loans to the hotel and restaurant sectors.

Petar Chobanov, Deputy Governor of BNB, urged businesses, particularly in the tourism industry, not to increase prices following the transition to the euro. He stressed that although inflation criteria had been met, further efforts were required from all sectors of society, including tourism, to ensure economic stability.

Metodi Metodiev, the Deputy Minister of Finance, encouraged the tourism industry to participate in the national campaign promoting the benefits of the euro. He also reminded stakeholders that joining the eurozone, along with the country’s entry into the OECD and previous currency mechanisms, would contribute to an improved institutional environment. These changes are part of a broader commitment to implement necessary reforms.

Source: BNR

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: banks, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase

The real estate market in Bulgaria continues to show strong growth as housing prices in major cities rise in early 2025

Business » Properties | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update

Google Street View cars are returning to Bulgarian roads in the spring of 2025

Society | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Alleges Threats from Delyan Peevski Amid Chiren Gas Case Investigation

European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva has expressed feeling threatened by Delyan Peevski, the leader of the DPS-New Beginning party

World » EU | March 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Proposes Multinational Maritime Center to Secure Black Sea Shipping

Bulgaria has proposed hosting a multinational maritime center to ensure the safety of shipping in the western part of the Black Sea

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 19:20

EU Initiates Four Infringement Procedures Against Bulgaria

The European Commission has initiated four infringement procedures against Bulgaria, sending formal notices to the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's failure

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 28: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds

On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country

Society » Environment | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

What to Do with Your Old Levs and Stotinki After the Euro Introduction

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro, many citizens are wondering about the fate of their old lev banknotes and coins

Business » Finance | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:16

Bulgaria Drops 8 Projects from Recovery Plan Worth Over 1 Billion Leva

The Bulgarian government has announced the removal of 8 projects from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

Business » Finance | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:03

Vegetables and Bread Lead the Price Hikes in Bulgaria’s Food Market

In recent years, food prices in Bulgaria have become a key issue in both public and political discussions

Business » Finance | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:53

Bulgaria's Steps Toward Euro Adoption Gain Support from Eurogroup and ECB

Eurozone nations have expressed their support for Bulgaria’s progress toward adopting the euro

Business » Finance | March 21, 2025, Friday // 16:39

Bulgarian Parliament Finally Approved 2025 Budget After Lengthy Debate

After an extensive session in the Bulgarian National Assembly, MPs approved the state budget for 2025 following a lengthy debate and multiple votes

Business » Finance | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:51

Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Eurozone Accession, Says National Bank Governor

Bulgaria is fully meeting all nominal criteria required for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 14:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria