Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

March 27, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria. Ravic, born in Kraljevo on October 12, 1982, graduated from the University of Belgrade's Faculty of Political Science in 2008, specializing in international relations. He also completed a reserve officer course at the Belgrade Military Academy in 2009, which led to his promotion to the rank of lieutenant in the reserve infantry. From 2010 to 2015, Ravic worked as a senior analyst at the Serbian Military Intelligence Agency. Since 2015, he has been involved in the Office for Coordination of Negotiations with Pristina, where he advanced to head the department responsible for coordinating the negotiation process by 2021. Ravic speaks English and is married with one child.

This appointment comes after a series of ambassadorial nominations by Vucic, which also includes Dragan Sutanovac to the US, Davor Trkulja to Ethiopia, and Ivo Vojvodic to Slovenia. The latest issue of the State Gazette confirms Ravic’s assignment to Sofia. His predecessor in Sofia had requested approval to send Zoran Dordevic, but the Bulgarian government denied the request, following an incident in Slovenia where his appointment was also blocked.

Ravic’s diplomatic career is marked by his military intelligence background, and his new role follows years of involvement in sensitive negotiations, particularly between Serbian authorities and Pristina. His experience in high-level negotiations and military intelligence positions him as an important figure in Serbia's foreign diplomacy.

