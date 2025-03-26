Hundreds Protest in Gaza Calling for Hamas to Step Down Amid Ongoing Conflict

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Hundreds Protest in Gaza Calling for Hamas to Step Down Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, for what is being described as the largest anti-Hamas protest since the onset of the conflict with Israel. The demonstrators took to the streets, demanding that the militant group step down from power and end the ongoing war. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Hamas out” and “down with the Muslim Brotherhood rule,” while holding signs calling for an end to the violence and urging that children in Palestine be allowed to live peacefully.

The protest erupted a day after Islamic Jihad launched rockets at Israel, which led to Israeli evacuations in the region. Tensions escalated after the Israeli military resumed its bombardment of Gaza in mid-March, ending a two-month ceasefire. This offensive has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians and has led to widespread displacement.

Pro-Hamas factions quickly intervened in the protest. Armed and masked Hamas militants, some carrying guns and others wielding batons, forcibly dispersed the crowd, attacking several of the protesters. Despite the violence, the demonstrators remained firm in their message, criticizing the group for its leadership during the war.

Protesters, including residents who have suffered directly from the conflict, voiced their frustrations with Hamas. One participant, Mohammed Diab, whose home was destroyed and brother killed in an airstrike, argued that the people of Gaza should not die for any political group’s agenda. Others shared similar sentiments, calling for Hamas to step down and for the people to have the freedom to rebuild and recover from the war's devastation.

The protests reflect a growing dissatisfaction with Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. While open criticism of the group has traditionally been suppressed, recent events and the severe toll of the war have emboldened some residents to publicly call for change. However, the demonstrations are not universally supported, with pro-Hamas groups labeling the protesters as traitors.

The violence in Gaza has intensified since the resumption of Israeli military actions, with reports of over 50,000 Palestinian casualties. Gaza's infrastructure is in ruins, with the majority of its population displaced and living in dire conditions. Aid deliveries have been blocked, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Novinite reminds that the United Nations announced a partial withdrawal of its staff from the Gaza Strip due to escalating violence, the deaths of UN personnel, and the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid. The decision follows the March 19 death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov, killed when an Israeli tank fired on a UN building in Deir al-Balah, which also left six other UN staff injured.

The UN has demanded a full investigation into the incident, emphasizing that UN facilities must remain protected under international law. In response, Israel denied responsibility, claiming the attack was not linked to military activity, and criticized the UN for spreading false information. Meanwhile, Israel admitted to mistakenly firing on a Red Cross building in Rafah, with no casualties but significant operational disruption. Amid growing concerns over the safety of aid workers, the UN has reduced its presence in Gaza.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Hamas, protest, Palestinian

Related Articles:

MECH Protest Shuts Down Streets in Sofia as MPs Debate Party’s Parliamentary Future

A protest organized by the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party is taking place in front of Bulgaria's National Assembly

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:04

UN Confirms Israeli Tank Fire Killed Bulgarian Citizen in Gaza

The United Nations has announced that it is withdrawing part of its staff from the Gaza Strip due to intensified hostilities in the area

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:29

Gaza Conflict Intensifies as IDF Hits Key Hamas Figures

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a targeted strike inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital compound, claiming to have eliminated a key Hamas operative

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:31

Bulgarian UN Worker Killed in Gaza: Family Demands Justice and Truth

The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 15:28

Who Was the Bulgarian UN Worker Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza

The identity of the Bulgarian who died at the UN base in Gaza has been revealed

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Bulgarian UN Worker Dies in Gaza Amid New Israeli Offensive

A Bulgarian national working within the UN system has died in Gaza

Society » Incidents | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska

World » Southeast Europe | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Zelensky: 'Putin Will Die Soon, War Will End'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon," amid ongoing speculation about his health

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:19

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Under Investigation by EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has informed the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission of its decision to launch an administrative investigation into Teodora Georgieva

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Trump’s Envoy: Russia Won’t Leave Occupied Ukraine, But the Territories Remain Legally Ukrainian

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that while Russia will not relinquish control over the occupied regions of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:56

Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars, Sparking Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria