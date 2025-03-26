Hundreds Protest in Gaza Calling for Hamas to Step Down Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, for what is being described as the largest anti-Hamas protest since the onset of the conflict with Israel. The demonstrators took to the streets, demanding that the militant group step down from power and end the ongoing war. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Hamas out” and “down with the Muslim Brotherhood rule,” while holding signs calling for an end to the violence and urging that children in Palestine be allowed to live peacefully.

The protest erupted a day after Islamic Jihad launched rockets at Israel, which led to Israeli evacuations in the region. Tensions escalated after the Israeli military resumed its bombardment of Gaza in mid-March, ending a two-month ceasefire. This offensive has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians and has led to widespread displacement.

Pro-Hamas factions quickly intervened in the protest. Armed and masked Hamas militants, some carrying guns and others wielding batons, forcibly dispersed the crowd, attacking several of the protesters. Despite the violence, the demonstrators remained firm in their message, criticizing the group for its leadership during the war.

Protesters, including residents who have suffered directly from the conflict, voiced their frustrations with Hamas. One participant, Mohammed Diab, whose home was destroyed and brother killed in an airstrike, argued that the people of Gaza should not die for any political group’s agenda. Others shared similar sentiments, calling for Hamas to step down and for the people to have the freedom to rebuild and recover from the war's devastation.

The protests reflect a growing dissatisfaction with Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. While open criticism of the group has traditionally been suppressed, recent events and the severe toll of the war have emboldened some residents to publicly call for change. However, the demonstrations are not universally supported, with pro-Hamas groups labeling the protesters as traitors.

The violence in Gaza has intensified since the resumption of Israeli military actions, with reports of over 50,000 Palestinian casualties. Gaza's infrastructure is in ruins, with the majority of its population displaced and living in dire conditions. Aid deliveries have been blocked, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Novinite reminds that the United Nations announced a partial withdrawal of its staff from the Gaza Strip due to escalating violence, the deaths of UN personnel, and the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid. The decision follows the March 19 death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov, killed when an Israeli tank fired on a UN building in Deir al-Balah, which also left six other UN staff injured.

The UN has demanded a full investigation into the incident, emphasizing that UN facilities must remain protected under international law. In response, Israel denied responsibility, claiming the attack was not linked to military activity, and criticized the UN for spreading false information. Meanwhile, Israel admitted to mistakenly firing on a Red Cross building in Rafah, with no casualties but significant operational disruption. Amid growing concerns over the safety of aid workers, the UN has reduced its presence in Gaza.