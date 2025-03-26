Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Powers Past Nakashima to Reach Miami Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami for a second consecutive year, securing a straight-sets victory over American Brandon Nakashima. The Bulgarian, seeded No. 14, won 6:4, 7:5 in a match that lasted an hour and 23 minutes, maintaining an impeccable level on serve throughout.

Dimitrov demonstrated strong service games, never allowing his opponent to reach a deuce on his serve. The first set saw both players holding comfortably until 4:4, without a single break point opportunity. However, the Bulgarian stepped up in the ninth game, breaking Nakashima’s serve to take a 5:4 lead. He then capitalized on his third set point to close out the opener on his own serve.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with neither player giving away break chances early on. Dimitrov had two opportunities to break at 3:3 but couldn't convert. However, at 5:5, he seized his first break chance of the set, moving ahead 6:5. He then fired three aces in the final game to seal the victory.

In the next round, Dimitrov will face either fifth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina, as he continues his strong run in Miami’s $11.25 million tournament.