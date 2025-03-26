South Korea Battles Worst Wildfires Ever: 18 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:13
Bulgaria: South Korea Battles Worst Wildfires Ever: 18 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through southeastern South Korea has risen to 18, with one person still unaccounted for. Firefighters continue battling the blazes, which have been spreading rapidly since igniting in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, last Friday. Fueled by strong, dry winds, the fires have extended into Uiseong and are advancing toward Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

Authorities have confirmed that seven people were killed in Yeongdeok, six in Yeongyang, three in Cheongsong, and two in Andong. One person remains missing in Cheongsong. In total, 10 people have been reported injured, including two with serious wounds. In Yeongyang, four of the five victims were found burned to death on a road late Tuesday night.

South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo described the situation as "the worst wildfires ever" and called for an all-out effort to contain the disaster. According to reports, the fires have already scorched 17,000 hectares of forest and destroyed 209 houses and factories. Thousands of firefighters, assisted by helicopters and emergency vehicles, have been mobilized to combat the flames. Since last Friday, around 5,000 military personnel and 146 helicopters have been deployed to assist firefighting operations.

The fires have also caused significant cultural and logistical disruptions. Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, was consumed by the flames. However, authorities had managed to relocate the national treasures housed there to safety. In addition, South Korea's Justice Ministry reported that approximately 500 inmates from a prison in North Gyeongsang Province were transferred overnight to another facility to avoid the approaching fire. Initially, officials had planned to relocate around 3,500 inmates from multiple prisons in the area, but some of the fires were extinguished before the evacuations were completed.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wildifre, Korea, flames

Related Articles:

Accidental Bomb Drop Injures 15 in South Korea During Military Drill

Fifteen people were injured in South Korea after two fighter jets mistakenly dropped bombs on a civilian area during a live-fire military exercise

World | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:21

Additional North Korean Troops Deployed to Russia’s Kursk Region

North Korea has reportedly deployed additional troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have been engaging Russian units

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

South Korean President Arrested Amid Uprising Allegations

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested on Wednesday by investigators following weeks of evasion and accusations of inciting an uprising against the government

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:40

Protests and Security Standoff Halt Arrest of South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), suspended its attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday after a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS) at the pr

World | January 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

South Korea’s Worst Air Disaster: Jeju Air Flight Crashes on Landing

A Jeju Air flight traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, to South Korea crashed during landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning

World | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 12:21

Zelensky Rejects Putin's Proposal to Downsize Ukraine's Military, North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion to reduce the size of Ukraine's Armed Forces

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska

World » Southeast Europe | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Zelensky: 'Putin Will Die Soon, War Will End'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon," amid ongoing speculation about his health

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:19

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Under Investigation by EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has informed the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission of its decision to launch an administrative investigation into Teodora Georgieva

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Trump’s Envoy: Russia Won’t Leave Occupied Ukraine, But the Territories Remain Legally Ukrainian

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that while Russia will not relinquish control over the occupied regions of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:56

Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars, Sparking Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria