South Korea Battles Worst Wildfires Ever: 18 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through southeastern South Korea has risen to 18, with one person still unaccounted for. Firefighters continue battling the blazes, which have been spreading rapidly since igniting in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, last Friday. Fueled by strong, dry winds, the fires have extended into Uiseong and are advancing toward Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

Authorities have confirmed that seven people were killed in Yeongdeok, six in Yeongyang, three in Cheongsong, and two in Andong. One person remains missing in Cheongsong. In total, 10 people have been reported injured, including two with serious wounds. In Yeongyang, four of the five victims were found burned to death on a road late Tuesday night.

South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo described the situation as "the worst wildfires ever" and called for an all-out effort to contain the disaster. According to reports, the fires have already scorched 17,000 hectares of forest and destroyed 209 houses and factories. Thousands of firefighters, assisted by helicopters and emergency vehicles, have been mobilized to combat the flames. Since last Friday, around 5,000 military personnel and 146 helicopters have been deployed to assist firefighting operations.

The fires have also caused significant cultural and logistical disruptions. Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, was consumed by the flames. However, authorities had managed to relocate the national treasures housed there to safety. In addition, South Korea's Justice Ministry reported that approximately 500 inmates from a prison in North Gyeongsang Province were transferred overnight to another facility to avoid the approaching fire. Initially, officials had planned to relocate around 3,500 inmates from multiple prisons in the area, but some of the fires were extinguished before the evacuations were completed.