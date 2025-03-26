Hungary’s New Law Sparks Mass Protests Over LGBTQ+ Rights

World » EU | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Hungary’s New Law Sparks Mass Protests Over LGBTQ+ Rights

Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets of central Budapest to protest against a newly passed law that effectively bans gay pride parades and restricts the right to assembly. The law, which was pushed through parliament by the ruling Fidesz party using its two-thirds majority, has sparked widespread criticism and accusations of government overreach in curbing LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary.

Chanting slogans like "democracy" and "assembly is a fundamental right," protesters blocked a major road in the capital. This marks the second demonstration in a week against the legislation, which opponents say is yet another move by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to suppress LGBTQ+ visibility under the pretext of child protection. Budapest Pride organizers and the city's mayor have vowed to continue Pride events, with this summer’s parade set to mark the 30th anniversary of the event. In response to the new restrictions, organizers issued a strong statement: "This is not child protection, this is fascism."

The controversial law expands Hungary's existing Child Protection Act, which already prohibits any content that "promotes or depicts deviation from the gender identity at birth, gender reassignment, or homosexuality." Under the new amendments, any public gathering that is deemed to violate this act can be banned. Participants in LGBTQ+ pride events could face fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (around 500 euros), with the collected penalties designated for "child protection" programs. Authorities have also been granted the use of facial recognition technology to identify attendees at prohibited events.

The crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights has not been without resistance from within Hungary’s parliament. On March 18, six opposition MPs were suspended from entering parliament for two months after they disrupted the session in protest against the passage of the law. Their demonstration erupted after the government secured majority support for the ban on public gatherings deemed to violate the child protection regulations.

Hungary’s legal restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights have already drawn scrutiny from the European Union. In 2022, the European Commission took Hungary to the EU's highest court over its 2021 child protection law, arguing that it discriminates against individuals based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The latest amendments are expected to further escalate tensions between Budapest and Brussels over human rights and democratic freedoms.

Tags: Pride, gay, Budapest, Hungary

