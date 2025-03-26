MECH Protest Shuts Down Streets in Sofia as MPs Debate Party’s Parliamentary Future

A protest organized by the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party is taking place in front of Bulgaria's National Assembly, with party members and supporters blocking the boulevard between the Bulgarian National Bank and the parliament building. The demonstration was sparked by the recent dissolution of MECH’s parliamentary group, a decision made by Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova due to the group falling below the minimum number of required MPs. Protesters demanded Kiselova’s resignation and the immediate restoration of the MECH parliamentary group.

MECH leader Radostin Vassilev described the situation as lawless, accusing the authorities of acting arbitrarily. "This is a protest against the lawlessness, the timelessness that has set in in our country," Vassilev stated, adding that if the group is not restored, the protesters would enter the parliament and disrupt its proceedings. Other demonstrators expressed similar grievances, arguing that the government had been under mafia control for years and calling for early elections.

Political parties have taken opposing stances on the issue. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) submitted a draft resolution to restore the MECH group, with support from their partners in GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). The "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) alliance, as well as the "Greatness" party, also signaled their backing for the group's reinstatement. Representatives from "Greatness" joined the protest to express solidarity.

Amid the turmoil, Speaker Kiselova defended her decision, denying that she had yielded to external pressure when she disbanded the parliamentary group. She had previously outlined two potential solutions to resolve the crisis, but MECH supporters continued their protest, chanting slogans and blocking traffic on Knyaz Alexander I Square. Authorities increased police presence in the area as tensions remained high.

Constitutional law expert Hristo Ormandzhiev weighed in on the legal aspect of the controversy, explaining that the restoration of MECH’s parliamentary group could be expedited through a special parliamentary decision. He emphasized that newly elected MPs should first be sworn in to meet the required number for group formation. However, he pointed out that under current parliamentary rules, forming a completely new MECH group would not be legally feasible.

Ormandzhiev also warned that increasing the minimum threshold for parliamentary groups could lead to further instability, especially for smaller parties. He criticized the heated rhetoric surrounding the dispute, arguing that personal attacks against the Speaker of Parliament were inappropriate and that the political tensions should subside once the issue is resolved.

As the situation unfolded, MPs prepared to deliberate on the draft resolution to restore the MECH group, with the matter set to be the first agenda item in the National Assembly’s upcoming session.