Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Agree on Partial Truce, But Strikes Continue

World » UKRAINE | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Agree on Partial Truce, But Strikes Continue

The United States, Russia, and Ukraine have reached an agreement to reduce hostilities in the Black Sea, aiming to eliminate the use of force and prevent commercial vessels from being repurposed for military actions. The announcement followed two days of discussions in Saudi Arabia, where representatives from all three countries met to negotiate terms.

As part of the agreement, the U.S. pledged to assist Russia in restoring its access to global markets for agricultural and fertilizer exports, which would include reducing maritime insurance costs and improving access to ports and payment systems. However, Moscow has conditioned its participation on the easing of specific sanctions, including those imposed on Russian banks, agricultural machinery imports, and shipping services. The White House did not include these conditions in its statement on the negotiations.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that any Russian naval activity outside the eastern part of the Black Sea would be considered a threat to Ukraine’s national security. He emphasized that Kyiv retains the right to defend itself should such violations occur. Additionally, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed to collaborate on securing the release of prisoners of war, returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and facilitating the exchange of civilian detainees. Ukrainian officials are pushing for an all-for-all prisoner swap, but they have accused Russia of obstructing such efforts.

The talks in Riyadh involved high-ranking officials, including Andrew Peek from the U.S. National Security Council and Michael Anton from the U.S. State Department. Russia was represented by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the director of the FSB. On March 24, Moscow and Washington held a 12-hour meeting centered on establishing a maritime truce. Ukrainian officials were briefed on the outcome of the discussions before their official announcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russia had presented a list of demands in exchange for a broader ceasefire in the Black Sea, and he stated that his administration would review them. Trump also indicated that discussions covered territorial demarcation and the status of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry made it clear that it does not intend to hand over control of the plant to Ukraine or any other country, insisting that it is now integrated into Russia’s nuclear industry.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Russia has continued its military operations against Ukraine, carrying out regular strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Trump has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be "dragging his feet" on reaching a peace deal, though he expressed confidence that both Russia and Ukraine ultimately want an end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified before the U.S. Senate, asserting that Ukrainian forces would continue fighting even if they were left with no weapons, relying on "bare hands if necessary." He stressed that the Ukrainian people’s resilience has been consistently underestimated and that Trump aims to secure a resolution that ensures lasting peace. However, he also acknowledged that Russia currently has the upper hand on the battlefield and is making slow but steady advances.

Zelensky: 'Putin Will Die Soon, War Will End'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon," amid ongoing speculation about his health

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:19

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Will Be in Paris for Key Ukraine Security Meeting

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will attend the upcoming Peace and Security Meeting for Ukraine

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Trump’s Envoy: Russia Won’t Leave Occupied Ukraine, But the Territories Remain Legally Ukrainian

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that while Russia will not relinquish control over the occupied regions of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:56

Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:47

Former Intelligence Head: Bulgaria Overrun by Russian Spies and Disinformation Cells

Dimo Gyaurov, the former head of Bulgaria's National Intelligence Service, claimed that Bulgaria is rife with Russian spies

Politics » Defense | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
