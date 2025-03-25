Lukashenko Claims 86% Victory in Controversial Election

Canadian PM Carney Set to Call for Snap Elections This Sunday
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly preparing to request Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap federal election this Sunday
On March 25, Alexander Lukashenko marked the beginning of his seventh term as Belarusian president, after declaring himself the victor of the widely disputed January elections, which were criticized for lacking fairness and freedom. In his inauguration speech at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Lukashenko stated that Belarus follows its own standards for elections, which he claimed could set an international example.
According to the Belarusian Election Commission, Lukashenko “won” with 86.82% of the vote, a result that placed him far ahead of little-known and regime-backed candidates, including Sergey Syrankov with 3.21% and Oleg Gaidukevich with 2.02%. Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has long maintained an iron grip on the country, suppressing political opposition, independent media, and civil society.
During his address, Lukashenko asserted that while Belarus allows its citizens to express their opinions, it will not tolerate freedom of speech being used to harm the nation. However, the day before the inauguration, 10 Belarusian human rights organizations issued a joint statement condemning the elections and Lukashenko’s continued rule. They described the vote as taking place amid a severe human rights crisis, where fear and repression against independent media, the opposition, and dissenters were rampant.
In 2020, Lukashenko similarly claimed victory in elections that independent polls suggested were won by his opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. That election sparked mass protests, which were met with a violent crackdown and widespread arrests. Lukashenko’s regime has also maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowing Russian forces to use Belarus as a staging ground for the invasion of Ukraine, including missile strikes launched from its territory.
A new provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU will make penalties for speeding
Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday
Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, for what is being described as the largest anti-Hamas protest since the onset of the conflict with Israel
The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through southeastern South Korea has risen to 18
Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets of central Budapest to protest against a newly passed law that effectively bans gay pride parades and restricts the right to assembly
The United States, Russia, and Ukraine have reached an agreement to reduce hostilities in the Black Sea
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability