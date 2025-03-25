Explosion at Czech Munitions Plant Injures One, Causes Evacuation

An explosion took place at a munitions warehouse in the Poličské strojírny plant, located in the Svitavy district of Czechia, on March 25. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the plant, which is known for producing large-caliber ammunition, repairing military equipment, and supplying spare parts. The explosion, believed to have been caused by a technical malfunction in one of the production halls, resulted in serious injuries to one person. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Olomouc for treatment.

Emergency services swiftly responded, deploying 11 fire units to the scene. A fire alarm was declared, and authorities evacuated the area. While the explosion prompted the closure of several nearby roads, there was no immediate danger to local residents. The incident led to the declaration of the third-highest emergency level. The Poličské strojírny facility, which is part of the STV Invest holding company, specializes in munitions production and military equipment.

The explosion has drawn attention to the potential risks associated with such plants, as similar incidents have occurred in the past. In 2014, two ammunition explosions in eastern Czechia resulted in fatalities, and the Czech government had previously accused Russia's military intelligence of orchestrating sabotage to prevent arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Following the explosion, local authorities have been monitoring the situation and coordinating with emergency response teams. The plant is expected to issue a statement later, but no comments have been made so far regarding the cause or further details about the damage.