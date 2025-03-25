Over 40 kg of Cocaine Seized in Banana Shipment at Burgas Port

Crime | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:45
Bulgaria: Over 40 kg of Cocaine Seized in Banana Shipment at Burgas Port

Customs officers at Burgas port have uncovered over 40 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador. The illicit drug, valued at approximately 19 million leva, was discovered during a detailed customs inspection of the sea container.

In recent days, two ships carrying banana containers from South America arrived at the port, with Bulgarian companies receiving the shipments. These companies are primarily involved in the banana trade, and all containers undergo thorough inspections, including X-ray scans and physical checks.

During a routine scan on one of the Ecuadorian banana containers using specialized X-ray equipment last Friday, customs officers detected an unusual density in the refrigeration unit's natural cavities. This prompted a more in-depth physical inspection by officers from the Customs Agency’s "Fighting Drug Trafficking" department, along with the Border Police. Upon dismantling the covers of the unit, they found 35 taped packages containing a white crystalline substance. Initial drug tests confirmed that the substance was high-purity cocaine, with a total weight of 40,802 grams.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched by an investigating customs inspector, under the direction of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office. The inspection is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Customs Agency and the Border Police to tighten security at Bulgaria's external borders.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, Cocaine, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in school

Society » Education | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin

Society » Health | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

The Most Used Social Media Platform in Bulgaria—Still Unchallenged

At the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria had 5.86 million internet users, covering 87.1 percent of the population

Society | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:37

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Competes for Best Weightlifter in Europe Title

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar, the Olympic weightlifting champion, has been nominated for the title of best weightlifter in Europe for 2024

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian UN Worker Killed in Gaza: Family Demands Justice and Truth

The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 15:28

Who Was the Bulgarian UN Worker Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza

The identity of the Bulgarian who died at the UN base in Gaza has been revealed

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Kazanlak Residents Demand Justice for Man's Death in Police Custody

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak are planning a protest demanding justice for the brutal death of Daniel Kiskinov

Crime | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Animal Abuse Scandal Rocks Bulgaria: Detainees Opt to Stay Behind Bars

Bulgarian citizens Gabriela Sashova (26) and Krasimir Georgiev (34), who have garnered widespread outrage for their alleged involvement in animal abuse

Crime | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44

Bulgarian Court Orders Attacker of Weather Forecasters to Psychiatric Facility Under House Arrest

The Sofia City Court has ruled that the 32-year-old man accused of attacking weather forecasters at the Murgash peak station will be placed under house arrest

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Repeated Attacks in Sofia: Man with Mental Health Issues Continues to Threaten Residents

Residents of Sofia's Oborishte district have expressed concerns over repeated attacks by a man with mental health issues

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria