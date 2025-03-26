Revival Party Calls Out Government for Supporting War Coalition, Endangering Bulgaria

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Revival Party Calls Out Government for Supporting War Coalition, Endangering Bulgaria

MP Tsoncho Ganev from the pro-Russian party "Revival" stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that his party has not yet secured the support of other opposition groups for the no-confidence vote against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. He explained that many MPs were in their constituencies and were expected to decide on their stance once they returned to Sofia. According to Ganev, the vote would reveal which parties truly belong to the opposition.

He criticized the government’s foreign policy, arguing that it continues the approach of previous caretaker cabinets by providing military aid to Ukraine. Ganev accused the current leadership of aligning with the so-called "Coalition of War," led by France, the UK, and Germany, which he claimed was discussing not only peacekeeping missions but also large-scale financial commitments amounting to 800 billion euros in loans. In his view, Bulgaria’s participation in these policies poses a direct threat to national security.

Another justification for the no-confidence motion, according to Ganev, was the government’s handling of the death of Bulgarian citizen Captain Marin Marinov in the Gaza Strip. He criticized Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel for not demanding an official apology from Israel, despite a UN report stating that the building where Marinov was killed was shelled by an Israeli tank. He argued that Bulgaria's failure to assert itself diplomatically undermines its international standing.

Ganev also addressed the economic situation, claiming that the government manipulates inflation figures to facilitate Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. While the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reports inflation at 2.6%, he alleged that real inflation remains in the double digits. He argued that this artificial figure led to the adoption of a misleading state budget, which he warned would negatively impact lower-income citizens.

According to Ganev, the upcoming pension increase, based on the Swiss rule, would amount to just 3-4% due to the allegedly fabricated inflation data. He also criticized the decision to take on 19 billion leva in new debt, calling it an unsustainable approach to covering government expenses. Additionally, he questioned the projected 33% increase in VAT revenues, suggesting that such a rise would only be possible under conditions of hyperinflation.

Commenting on internal political developments, Ganev attributed the recent dissolution of the MECH parliamentary group to what he described as inadequate legal expertise and poor preparation among its deputies.

Addressing the controversial protests led by "Revival," Ganev defended their methods, stating that European and Bulgarian courts recognize the right to express political views through acts such as throwing paint on buildings and monuments. He argued that, based on Euro-Atlantic legal principles, the party’s demonstrations were entirely lawful.

Source: BNR

