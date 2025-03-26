The Most Used Social Media Platform in Bulgaria—Still Unchallenged

At the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria had 5.86 million internet users, covering 87.1 percent of the population, according to the latest Digital 2025 study by DataReportal. Despite this high penetration, approximately 872,000 Bulgarians still lack access to the internet. Compared to the previous year, the total number of internet users in the country has decreased by 36,000.

One of the notable trends highlighted in the report is the significant improvement in mobile internet speed. Over the past year, the average mobile internet speed in Bulgaria has increased by 77.91 megabits per second, reaching 172.49 megabits per second—a remarkable annual growth of 82.4 percent. Meanwhile, fixed internet connections saw a more moderate rise, with speeds increasing by 7.72 megabits per second to an average of 85.36 megabits per second, marking a 9.9 percent improvement.

Social media platforms, however, are experiencing a decline in users. At the start of 2025, 4.37 million Bulgarians were active on social networks, a decrease of 70,000 compared to the beginning of 2024. This represents an annual decline of 1.6 percent. Despite this downward trend, YouTube remains the most popular social network in the country, with 4.37 million users. Facebook follows with 3.50 million users, while Messenger is third, with 2.85 million active users.

The study also provides insights into Bulgaria's demographic changes. Between the beginning of 2024 and 2025, the country's population declined by 41,000 people (-0.6 percent), reaching a total of 6.74 million. Of this population, 77.2 percent reside in urban areas, while 22.8 percent live in rural regions. The data further shows that Bulgaria has an aging population, with an average age of 44.8 years. The largest demographic group consists of people over the age of 65, accounting for 22.2 percent of the total population, followed by individuals aged 45-54, who make up 15.4 percent.