THC Vape Pen vs. Traditional Smoking: Pros and Cons

With cannabis use becoming more common in the U.S., many people have more options to smoke them. One of which is the vape pen, and many are embracing it.

Usage of e-cigarettes, which include weed pens or THC vape pens, has risen from 3.7% in 2020 to 4.5% in 2021. But there still exists a population preferring traditional methods to smoke cannabis. (1)

Would that mean traditional smoking is better? Or does THC vaping have more advantages? This piece talks about the pros and cons of these methods so you can decide which one's best for you.

Pros of THC Vape Pens

THC vape pens may be a little new to the game. But as the figures show earlier, many already love it. Here's why:

Flavor Options

One reason why many people appreciate THC vapes is because they offer a flavorful experience. If you're not fond of the smell and raw taste of traditional cannabis flowers, you can select from a variety of flavors. There are tangy ones (like lemon zest) and desserts (like London pound cake).

Fewer Toxins

Vaping is regarded by some to be less toxic to the body than smoking cannabis the manual way. Burning cannabis releases vapors that include harsh chemicals like tar and carcinogens.

You can savor the effects of cannabis without fear of toxins when you buy now at Vader Premium THC Shop or any provider you trust. Reputable stores offer safe-to-use, high-quality vape pens in many flavors.

Accurate Temperature Control

Many THC vape pens and dry herb vaporizers have adjustable settings for temperature control needed to heat the cannabis concentrate. This feature preserves the flavor and potency of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. This means you can receive the effects you want in smaller doses.

Convenient and Discreet

If you usually smoke in designated public areas, it won't look too weird if you have a THC vape pen. These portable devices resemble cigarettes, and they produce less odor. They also fit anywhere, from pockets to purses.

Cons of THC Vape Pens

While there's much rave surrounding THC vape pens, it's not all that perfect. Here are some disadvantages:

Slightly More Expensive

The added price of vape pens comes from the devices themselves. While small, the pens have advanced features and vape systems that make them convenient to use. Cartridges are an additional cost besides the pen. Once you've used up all the juice, you must buy another one.

Not all models are reusable or have a rechargeable battery, either. If you purchase disposable vape pens, you'll end up repurchasing new ones after finishing the old ones. For people who prefer vaping over traditional smoking, it can be a long, continuous cycle of buying THC vape pens.

Weaker Concentration

Even the strongest vaporizers might not provide you with the effect you want. If you're experienced in smoking or looking for more potent effects, this issue may be a drawback for you. You'll need larger doses to make up for the diluted potency.

Manufacturing THC vape pens is also inconsistent at times. This makes it difficult to gauge how many doses you need.

Potential for Contaminated Cartridges

Vape products are marketed to be safer, but some new pens have contaminated cartridges. You might encounter counterfeit or low-quality THC vape carts that don't meet standards.

One instance of contaminated cartridges happened in 2024. California's Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) had to issue a recall after some carts contained hazardous levels of chlorfenapyr, a pesticide. This affected not only users but also the state's legal cannabis industry, worth USD 3,5 billion dollars. (2)

A Bit of a Hassle To Use or Clean

For vaping newbies, a vape pen may present a learning curve. It might take a while to get used to correct vaping techniques and proper device maintenance.

Speaking of maintenance, vapes are also quite hard to clean. You must clean your reusable device regularly to prevent buildup around the mouthpiece.

Now that you've understood the advantages and disadvantages of THC vape pens, it's time to compare them to traditional smoking.

Pros of Traditional Smoking

Besides familiarity, there are several reasons why many people still prefer traditional cannabis smoking.

Less Expensive

Smoking cannabis requires costs less upfront. You can reuse a bong or pipe, which are more cost-effective tools. Rolling papers are also generally cheaper.

Immediate Effects

You'll immediately feel the effects of THC through smoking cannabis. For example, although there are no therapeutic claims, many are smoking cannabis for quick pain relief, to alleviate anxiety, or treat fibromyalgia. With traditional smoking, your bloodstream absorbs the cannabinoids instantly, which can make you feel the effects faster.

Social Aspect

Part of traditionally smoking cannabis being an enjoyable experience is the social aspect. Some people like to smoke and pass a joint or pipe around, making smoking a communal activity. However, this could also be a health risk. More on that later.

Cons of Traditional Smoking

Smoking, especially cannabis, has long had disadvantages. Here's each of them explained:

Health Risks

Smoking cannabis involves inhaling combusted plant material. The smoke includes harsh chemicals and tar, which may irritate your respiratory system.

THC from smoking may also affect your nervous and circulatory systems. It could impair your judgement, tamper with your ability to form new memories and boost your heart rate by 20 to 50 beats per minute. The added strain on your heart could be fatal, especially if you have heart disease. (3)

Plus, passing the joint or pipe around with other people may lead you to contract contagious bacteria or viruses that could be detrimental to your health. This is an added health risk that makes caution non-negotiable.

Intense Odors

Not everyone loves the smell of cannabis smoke. It's strong and distinct, and it lingers on clothes and hair. The scent may also be undesirable in certain social and professional settings.

Less Efficient

Traditional cannabis smoking might not be effective in cannabinoid delivery. Some active compounds could be lost through combustion. You may have to consume more to achieve the effects you want, leading to higher consumption.

Wrapping Up

THC vape pens and traditional smoking offer various pros but also a handful of cons. Hopefully, reading this article gave you a better understanding of both cannabinoid consumption methods.

Depending on your needs, choose the technique that best suits you. What's important is that you're satisfied with the effects you receive from the active compounds and your overall experience.

References

1. "E-Cigarette Use Among Adults," Source: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/e-cigarettes/adults.html

2. "California Cannabis Vape Recall Issued Over Pesticide Contamination," Source: https://www.newsweek.com/california-weed-vape-recall-pesticide-contamination-chlorfenapyr-insecticide-1917556

3. "The Effects of Cannabis on Your Body," Source: https://www.healthline.com/health/effects-of-cannabis-on-body