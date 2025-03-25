Danube Bridge Traffic Suspended for 24 Hours for Urgent Repairs

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse, Bulgaria, will be fully suspended on Thursday, March 27, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). Passenger vehicles will be restricted from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, while heavy goods vehicles will face a 24-hour suspension, from 9:00 AM on March 27 until 9:00 AM on March 28.

The temporary closure is necessary to facilitate the ongoing repair work on the bridge, which has been underway since July 10, 2024. While the construction has been progressing without halting traffic, the current phase requires the use of concrete mixtures to join sections of the overpass. This process necessitates a 12-hour period without any traffic to ensure the materials achieve the necessary strength.

The Danube Bridge, part of the I-2 road, stretches 1,057 kilometers across Bulgaria. In its 70 years of operation since its opening in 1954, the bridge has not seen major repairs, with the last significant works carried out more than 22 years ago, including strengthening of the joints and resurfacing in 2011.

For heavy goods vehicles, alternative routes have been suggested. The National Toll Administration has directed such vehicles to use parking lots and recreation areas in the regions of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, and Haskovo. Additionally, during the suspension period, vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons will be restricted from using route maps that include this section.

The RIA has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to drivers but stressed the urgency of the repairs, which cannot be delayed.