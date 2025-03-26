March 26 Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain, Snow in the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: March 26 Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain, Snow in the Mountains @Pexels

The weather in Bulgaria on March 26 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers, particularly in the southwest. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will range from lows of 7°C to 12°C, with Sofia experiencing an average of 9°C. Afternoon highs will vary between 17°C and 22°C, reaching around 17°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy with sporadic rain showers. A moderate southwesterly wind is forecast, with temperatures reaching between 16°C and 21°C. The seawater temperature will remain at 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, overcast skies are expected with rain in many areas, and snow above 2,500 meters. Heavy rainfall will be particularly intense in the Rila and Rhodope mountains. A moderate to strong southwesterly wind will continue, with highs reaching 14°C at 1,200 meters and 6°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

