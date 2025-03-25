Bulgaria: Parliament Speaker Outlines Path to Restore MECH Party in the National Assembly

The Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, has stated that the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) parliamentary group can be reinstated through changes to the rules. She believes this can be done either by amending the texts that regulate the consequences of the Constitutional Court's decision or by creating new provisions to address cases where groups are reduced before the newly elected deputies take their oaths.

Kiselova addressed the situation during an extraordinary briefing, where she denied claims of external pressure from other parliamentary group leaders. She emphasized that the only pressure she acknowledges is that of experts ensuring compliance with laws, rules, and the Constitution. “It is up to the deputies to change the rules to restore the MECH group. I only allow pressure from experts who monitor the constitutional and legal framework,” Kiselova said.

Recalling the timeline of events from March 13 to March 21, Kiselova explained that the MECH group’s dissolution came after a resignation, reducing the group’s membership below the required number of 10 MPs. She mentioned that on March 13, after receiving a Constitutional Court decision about 16 MPs, she instructed Radostin Vassilev, the leader of the MECH group, to organize the swearing-in of new MPs. On March 14, Kiselova urged parliamentary groups to ensure their new MPs were present for their oath-taking.

She noted that during a meeting on March 19, Vassilev announced a resignation within the MECH group, which she advised against, as it risked dissolving the group. The resignation was subsequently voted on at 9:30 AM that day, and the MPs from the "Greatness" party took their oath, causing the dissolution of MECH. From March 19 to the early hours of March 21, Parliament was in continuous session due to the adoption of the State Budget Law, during which no objections from MECH were raised about the decision not to hold a regular plenary session on March 21.

Kiselova responded to claims by Vassilev that he had recorded their telephone conversations. She stated that while the legality and morality of recording conversations are important, she had no concerns about the conversations she had with MPs. Under Bulgarian law, individuals cannot be recorded without their consent unless authorized by the Special Intelligence Means Act. Kiselova confirmed she had not received threats from parliamentary group leaders and rejected any accusations that might have implied otherwise.

Looking ahead, Kiselova anticipates the swearing-in of two new MECH deputies on March 26. She explained that two potential legal avenues exist to resolve the issue, including a revision of Chapter 4 of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly or adopting a specific decision based on the Constitutional Court’s decision to regulate the situation.

Kiselova reiterated that the MECH leadership had sufficient time and support to preserve their parliamentary group and that the situation is now in the hands of the deputies to take the necessary actions to restore the group.

In response, Stanislav Balabanov from the party "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced that they would submit a proposal to restore the MECH parliamentary group, citing the importance of justice for the Bulgarian voters who supported the group. Balabanov emphasized that despite the matter involving the opposition (ed.note: TISP is part of the ruling coalition), his party would do everything possible within the law to help re-establish MECH in Parliament.

In closing, Kiselova pointed to the moral aspects of the ongoing situation, stressing that now was the time for reflection and constructive actions, not divisive rhetoric.